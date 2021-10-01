UPDATE: Gableman subpoenas City of Racine in election probe

MADISON — The former state Supreme Court justice leading Assembly Republicans' probe of the 2020 election has sent subpoenas to Racine, Milwaukee and Green Bay city officials, demanding information about private donations they used to run their voting operations.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who is leading the probe ordered by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, sent subpoenas to Milwaukee Election Commission Executive Director Claire Woodall Vogg and Green Bay City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys on Thursday. The subpoenas seek documents related to grants from the Center for Tech and Civic Life.
The subpoena for the City of Racine was delivered Friday in person at City Hall. The subpoenas were served to two people specifically: City Clerk Tara Coolidge and Vicky Selkowe, the city's liaison for "Strategic Initiative & Community Partnerships" who had a hand in coordinating donations between CTCL and the five Wisconsin cities. The subpoenas demand they both, as well as Woodall Vogg and Jeffreys, appear before Gableman at an office in Brookfield: 200 S. Executive Drive No. 101.
However, the letters accompanying the subpoena from Gableman to Coolidge and Selkowe both state that they are compelled to produce "documents related to the 2020 state and federal election in the City of Green Bay." The City of Racine is not mentioned, excluding the women's titles and addresses for their place of work. The documents delivered to Milwaukee include the same wording: listing Green Bay, not Milwaukee.
The contents of the subpoenas refer to the City of Racine specifically, in addition to the rest of Wisconsin's five biggest cities: Green Bay, Kenosha, Milwaukee and Madison.
CTCL gave more than $10 million to more than 200 Wisconsin communities to help cover 2020 election costs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the money went to the state's five largest cities, drawing criticism from Republicans that the money was meant to boost turnout in areas that lean Democratic.
Selkowe and Mayor Cory Mason helped coordinate the donations from CTCL to each of the five Wisconsin cities. The money was accepted publicly by the City Council, with the money being used to fund election processes after coffers were drained due to excess costs associated with the April 2020 election, conducted in the early days of the pandemic.
The City of Racine has not provided a statement on the subpoenas as of 3:25 p.m. Friday, other than having shared the documents themselves. As of that time, Racine County had not reported having received any subpoenas.
DOCUMENTS: The subpoenas and accompanying papers election investigator served City of Racine with Friday
Much information already public
Jeffreys told the Journal Sentinel that her lawyer is reviewing her subpoena but that most of what Gableman wants has already been released publicly. No one immediately responded to an email The Associated Press sent to the Milwaukee Election Commission's general inbox seeking comment.
A recount and court decisions have affirmed that Biden defeated Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. Only four voters out of roughly 3 million who cast ballots have been charged with fraud.
Regardless, Trump still refuses to concede defeat and has pressured GOP legislators to investigate election fraud. Vos hired Gableman in June at a cost of nearly $680,000 in taxpayer money to conduct the investigation. That amount could grow in the coming months.
Gableman released a video last month saying he's not trying to overturn the election results. However, he told a group of Trump supporters in November that he thought the election was stolen and a former Trump official appears to be working with him on the investigation.
The probe has drawn bipartisan criticism, with Republican state Sen. Kathy Bernier, chair of the Senate elections committee, saying there's no reason to spread misinformation about the election.
Republican Rep. Janel Brandtjen, chair of the Assembly elections committee, filed her own subpoenas seeking ballots, voting machines and other data from Milwaukee and Brown counties. She has also sought information from Racine officials with support from Muskego Republican Chuck Wichgers, whose district includes a slice of western Racine County.
Vos declined to sign the subpoenas, rendering them invalid.
Vos signed Gableman's subpoenas. He issued a statement saying Gableman is “dedicated to finding the truth.”
The Journal Times asked Vos' office Friday morning for a listing of subpoenas he signed. Vos' spokeswoman, Angela Joyce, replied in an email: "I don’t have copies of the subpoenas, but you can request from Justice Gableman." The Journal Times replied to that email, asking for contact info for Gableman's office, but received no reply as of 3:30 p.m.
Republican lawmakers also have ordered the Legislative Audit Bureau to review the election; the bureau's work is ongoing too, tallying up the taxpayer cost.
