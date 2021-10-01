UPDATE: Gableman subpoenas City of Racine in election probe

The contents of the subpoenas refer to the City of Racine specifically, in addition to the rest of Wisconsin's five biggest cities: Green Bay, Kenosha, Milwaukee and Madison.

CTCL gave more than $10 million to more than 200 Wisconsin communities to help cover 2020 election costs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the money went to the state's five largest cities, drawing criticism from Republicans that the money was meant to boost turnout in areas that lean Democratic.

Selkowe and Mayor Cory Mason helped coordinate the donations from CTCL to each of the five Wisconsin cities. The money was accepted publicly by the City Council, with the money being used to fund election processes after coffers were drained due to excess costs associated with the April 2020 election, conducted in the early days of the pandemic.

The City of Racine has not provided a statement on the subpoenas as of 3:25 p.m. Friday, other than having shared the documents themselves. As of that time, Racine County had not reported having received any subpoenas.

Much information already public

