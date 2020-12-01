 Skip to main content
Wisconsin Assembly GOP proposes legislation to combat COVID-19; Senate might not be on board, however
MADISON — Tuesday afternoon, after a second meeting with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos announced a package of legislation aimed at the COVID-19 pandemic and its fallout.

Robin Vos in a mask headshot

Vos

“After working through ideas and discussions with Assembly GOP members, we have created a robust package to address the critical needs of our state,” Vos, R-Rochester, said in a statement. “Wisconsin needs a comprehensive response and Assembly Republicans are ready to act before the end of the year."

If any legislation is passed, it would be the first such action by the Wisconsin Legislature since April, when the first COVID bill was approved.

Some tenets of the new package are include creating $100 million fund "to respond to the public health emergency" and also would require the governor to get the Legislature's approval before spending federal relief money.

Also, in an effort to dig into the Department of Workforce Development's still massive backlog of unemployment claims, requiring DWD "to operate the call center for 12 hours per day, 7 days per week, until the number of weekly claims in process is comparable to those in January and February 2020."

Another bill in the package would allow the Joint Committee on Finance to reduce the salary of DWD leaders if the other bills related to the unemployment backlog are not followed.

The unemployment backlog problem, which resulted from an unprecedented number of claims smothering the state's already outdated system, has dogged the state government since March and led to the resignation of DWD's leader.

Francesca Hong

Hong

In a series of tweets Tuesday, Francesca Hong, the newly elected representative-elect representing much of Madison, said "The initiatives proposed today by Speaker Vos to address the Covid 19 pandemic do not come close to what we need to defeat the virus in Wisconsin. They are at best negligent — offering legislative power grabs instead of life saving appropriations as recommended by Gov. Evers and health officials."

Last month, when Evers proposed a $541 million package to combat COVID's impact, it gained no traction in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

The Assembly Republican package also includes the following proposals:

  • Require governor to submit plans to Joint Committee on Finance for spending federal COVID-19 funds, and require committee to approve that spending
  • Call on all executive branch employees excluding UW System employees to return to work in person by Jan. 31
  • Prohibit local health officers from ordering closures and/or capacity restrictions on specific types of business unless restriction "applies to all types of businesses"
  • Ban mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations
  • Reopen state buildings for public access
  • Double the number of local public health staff working on the COVID-19 response via a requirement of the Department of Health Services
  • Offer weekly rapid antigen tests for home use by requiring DHS "to work with private vendors"
  • Requiring the Department of Health Services to get approval from the state's Joint Committee on Finance before the end of 2020 on its "Vaccine Distribution Plan"
  • Extend co-payment prohibition for COVID-19 tests
  • "Authorize the Secretary of the DOA (Department of Administration) to transfer any employee from one executive branch agency to another executive branch agency" so long as the transfer is in response to the pandemic through June 30
  • Establish limited liability for schools, businesses and local governments
  • Allow for an essential family members/caregivers to visit a loved one in nursing homes in specific circumstances
  • Re-establish personal electronic computing device grants for schools ($9 million)
  • Require "all hours of direct pupil instruction" to be "provided by a teacher who is physically located in a school building" by end of January, with some exceptions
  • Require school board approval of virtual instruction by a two-thirds vote
  • Provide payments to parents of $371 (half of the per pupil aid increase for the year) for students who have had at least 50% virtual instruction since September, paid for by school districts
  • Allow health service providers from other states to practice in Wisconsin
  • Require the University of Wisconsin System to provide credit to students who assist in the COVID-19 response
  • Create business grants for the hospitality industry
  • Require the DWD to eliminate the backlog of unemployment insurance claims
  • Allow pharmacists to extend prescriptions of up to 30 days "without obtaining an extension of the prescription order from the healthcare professional who wrote the prescription"
Tony Evers headshot in a mask

Evers

Waiting on Washington

During a virtual news conference Tuesday prior to his meeting with legislative leaders, Evers expressed concern that the federal government may not open up funding for states to pay for COVID response once the $2.2 trillion CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act expires at the end of 2020.

Without more money, Evers indicated it would be functionally impossible for Wisconsin to continue paying for the current level of COVID response — particularly via testing.

“This is a federal issue not a Wisconsin issue," Evers said of funding. "We absolutely need the help of the federal government ... It is imperative that they step up to the plate."

Mark Pocan

Pocan

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., has called on U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to "get off vacation and pass new COVID relief immediately," noting two relief packages that have passed the House have not gained traction in the Senate.

Pocan also on Tuesday urged Wisconsin legislative leaders to convene to pass a statewide mask order, temporary occupancy orders and other legislation to assist residents and businesses struggling through the pandemic.

Senate might not be on board

Despite a projected surplus in state dollars at the end of 2020, Evers said it's premature to assume those funds could be allocated toward the coronavirus. Incoming Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, proposed using some of the state's surplus medical assistance funds to fill in any response measure needs.

While Vos indicated a willingness to convene before the end of 2020, LeMahieu proposed a different plan by asking DHS to submit a request to the Joint Finance Committee for a transfer of surplus medical assistance funds to address the ongoing pandemic. LeMahieu added that there are "serious concerns" among Republican senators relating to the best use of state dollars and transferring funds "presents the opportunity to act immediately and work together with the Governor on a unified, effective response to our shared hardship."

Without Senate support, Vos' proposal could be dead in the water.

"Gov. Evers has repeatedly asked Republicans for their plan to respond to COVID-19 and remains ready and willing to work together on a proposal that will pass both houses with bipartisan support," Evers' spokesperson Britt Cudaback said in an email. "It’s unfortunate that Republicans can’t even agree among themselves on a plan for our state’s response to this pandemic."

On funding

Any remaining federal CARES funds are set to expire at the end of December. As of Nov. 6, the state had spent $621 million and obligated another $484 million of the roughly $2 billion in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security act funds allocated to the state earlier this year. An additional $872 million is committed to be spent by the end of December.

At the time, the state had about $22 million remaining to apply to emerging needs.

