Wisconsin Assembly GOP proposes legislation to combat COVID-19; Senate might not be on board, however

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Waiting on Washington

During a virtual news conference Tuesday prior to his meeting with legislative leaders, Evers expressed concern that the federal government may not open up funding for states to pay for COVID response once the $2.2 trillion CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act expires at the end of 2020.

Without more money, Evers indicated it would be functionally impossible for Wisconsin to continue paying for the current level of COVID response — particularly via testing.

“This is a federal issue not a Wisconsin issue," Evers said of funding. "We absolutely need the help of the federal government ... It is imperative that they step up to the plate."

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., has called on U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to "get off vacation and pass new COVID relief immediately," noting two relief packages that have passed the House have not gained traction in the Senate.

Pocan also on Tuesday urged Wisconsin legislative leaders to convene to pass a statewide mask order, temporary occupancy orders and other legislation to assist residents and businesses struggling through the pandemic.

Senate might not be on board