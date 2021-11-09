Wis. GOP not on board with Biden's expanded definition of 'infrastructure' to include child care, electric cars

WASHINGTON — President Biden over the weekend marked a major step forward on the rocky path toward enacting his sweeping economic agenda, hailing the passage of bipartisan infrastructure legislation while urging his party to also enact another measure to expand the social safety net and fight climate change.

“Finally, the sausage is made,” he said at the White House with palpable relief after months of negotiations on Capitol Hill.

While the agenda has some bipartisan support, Wisconsin Republicans have shown opposition not only to the (admittedly reduced) price tag to likely be shy of $2 trillion, but also Democrats’ liberal definition of infrastructure.

The infrastructure measure, which Biden described as a “monumental step forward,” includes more than $1 trillion for roads, bridges, broadband internet access, clean drinking water, electric vehicle investments, making roads safer for bikers and pedestrians, and other projects.

Thirteen Republican Congressmen voted in favor of it last week; none of the 13 are from Wisconsin.

The Biden administration has moved to include things like child care and electric-vehicle charging investments under the umbrella of “infrastructure,” arguing — for example — that single parents or households where both parents work cannot continue working and fueling the economy if they don’t have safe and affordable child care.

The measure would fund universal preschool, provide subsidies for child care and expand public healthcare.

On Friday, U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., whose district includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties, called the bill a “spending spree.”

“I voted against the so-called infrastructure portion of Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi and President Biden’s $3 trillion spending agenda,” Steil said. “We should be making investments in our nation’s infrastructure, but through a smart, targeted approach that is focused on real infrastructure. Unfortunately, this bill is not paid for, will fund Green New Deal subsidies, and only directs a small portion of spending towards improving our roads and bridges. I will continue voting against wasteful spending in Washington and protect Southeast Wisconsin families’ pocketbooks.”

The bill would provide $110 billion to repair the nation’s aging highways, bridges and roads — that’s the biggest chunk of funding included in the bill, even if it comprises less than 10% of its total spending. According to the White House, 173,000 total miles or nearly 280,000 kilometers of America’s highways and major roads and 45,000 bridges are in poor condition. And the almost $40 billion for bridges is the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the national highway system, according to the Biden administration.

U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., who led the state Senate before being elected to Congress last year, likened the measure to 2010 when Pelosi infamously said in 2010 “We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it” when she was working to drum up support for the Affordable Care Act, which eventually passed remains in effect.

“Members of Congress received over 2,000 pages of legislative text for the multi-trillion-dollar budget reconciliation just a day ago,” Fitzgerald said in a statement Saturday. “There is no Congressional Budget Office estimate to indicate the cost of this legislation, so once again Speaker Pelosi has dragged her caucus along with the promise that they must pass the bill before they can find out what’s in it...

“If we thought inflation was bad now, then we better buckle up because it’s about to get a lot worse ... The American people cannot afford the debt of their socialist agenda.”

Responding to criticism, Biden encouraged lawmakers to explain to skeptical voters that “there’s not enough money for this or there’s too much money for that, but overall this has been a gigantic benefit” — the kind of glass-half-full argument that has become rare in an age of increasing polarization.

“For all of you at home, who feel left behind and forgotten in an economy that’s changing so rapidly, this bill is for you,” Biden said.

Walking on glass

The House vote came days after Democrats lost the governor’s office in Virginia and scraped by in New Jersey with disappointing results that convinced the party that voters needed to see progress on Biden’s agenda.

“They want us to deliver, they want us to deliver, they want us to deliver,” Biden said. “Last night we proved we can. On one big item, we delivered.”

Despite the victory, Biden is entering a delicate moment for his agenda and his party. Progressive Democrats reluctantly agreed to pass the infrastructure measure on Friday while holding off on the safety net legislation until later this month on a leap of faith that moderates will back it then.

Failure would splinter Democrats on Capitol Hill and make it more unlikely that they will fulfill their campaign promises.

Negotiations over the safety net legislation have been difficult, and Biden’s original $3.5 trillion plan has already been slimmed down to $1.85 trillion.

Adam Rogan of The Journal Times and Alexandra Jaffe of the Associated Press contributed to this report.

