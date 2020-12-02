Wis. Assembly GOP proposes second COVID-19 bill package, but no guarantee any of it will be approved in 2020

"After refusing to take action for eight months, Speaker Vos and Legislative Republicans have put forward legislation that is actively harmful in addressing the COVID-19 crisis in our state. Legislative Republicans want to take away the authority of our local governments to protect the health and lives of people in their communities, after months of saying a local response is the best response to this crisis," Neubauer said in a Wednesday statement to The Journal Times. "This package has made it clearer than ever that Legislative Republicans do not want to address COVID-19 or support Wisconsinites to weather this storm, they don't want Governor Evers to respond, and now they even want to legally prevent our local governments and health officials from responding to this crisis."