Why Wisconsin's rural counties are not being treated differently than urban counties during coronavirus

MADISON — Despite the White House OK'ing the idea, and pressure from protesters and some Republican legislators, Gov. Tony Evers and the state’s health leaders still do not think it is a good idea to reopen rural parts of Wisconsin where coronavirus has not yet been widely spread.
The governors of both New York and Illinois have openly mulled reopening the state “region by region.”
Still, during a press briefing Monday, Evers said that there’s a possibility that could happen in the future. Just not yet.
“An outbreak in a rural area where access to health care is already limited and health care resources are scarce could have the potential to severely overwhelm local governments and local health care workers. We don’t want that to happen,” Evers said.
Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, disagreed. He’s been one of the most vocal legislators in the state asking for Safer at Home to be pulled back sooner rather than later.
“Despite nearly half of the state’s cases in the last week coming from one county, and mammoth areas of the state with little to no infections, the governor had no response to questions about regionalization as President Trump’s plan allows,” Wanggaard said in a statement Monday. “We may all be in this together, but we don’t need to cripple all of us for the pandemic located in a few counties. If we continue with our current strategy much further, Wisconsin won’t be devastated by the virus, it will be utterly demolished by Governor Evers’ response to it.”
Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said Monday that the virus is still spreading in the state and that one county, Manitowoc County, reported its first coronavirus death Monday.
Evers has said several times over the past few weeks that “no one wants to reopen businesses as much as I do.” But he said, citing advice from state health leaders, that opening them now would pose too much of a risk to public health.
Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the state's chief medical officer for infectious diseases, said that Safer at Home affects all Wisconsinites right now, but soon the state’s coronavirus containment rules may only affect certain residents.
“Right now, our mitigation strategy and the stay-at-home order really affects everyone in the community. But what we’re building toward is a situation where we stop restricting everyone, and we focus on just restricting the virus and the people who are infected,” Westergaard said.
“Over the last few days, we’ve seen some concerning numbers, including the largest single-day increase (of new cases reported) since the coronavirus epidemic started,” Evers said; 331 cases were confirmed statewide on one day — Saturday, April 25 — which was partially the result of increased testing.
Once the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive show a “downward trajectory” over a two-week period, more restrictions are expected to be rolled back. Evers and Palm emphasized Monday that the number of positive cases doesn’t need to decrease every single day for 14 days in a row; rather a general downward trend needs to be seen over those 14 days.
