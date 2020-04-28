Why Wisconsin's rural counties are not being treated differently than urban counties during coronavirus

“An outbreak in a rural area where access to health care is already limited and health care resources are scarce could have the potential to severely overwhelm local governments and local health care workers. We don’t want that to happen,” Evers said.

Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, disagreed. He’s been one of the most vocal legislators in the state asking for Safer at Home to be pulled back sooner rather than later.

“Despite nearly half of the state’s cases in the last week coming from one county, and mammoth areas of the state with little to no infections, the governor had no response to questions about regionalization as President Trump’s plan allows,” Wanggaard said in a statement Monday. “We may all be in this together, but we don’t need to cripple all of us for the pandemic located in a few counties. If we continue with our current strategy much further, Wisconsin won’t be devastated by the virus, it will be utterly demolished by Governor Evers’ response to it.”

Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said Monday that the virus is still spreading in the state and that one county, Manitowoc County, reported its first coronavirus death Monday.