When will Racine fill city vacancies? City Development, HR still open

RACINE — In 2019, the city saw a few department directors pack up and go, and so far only one of those vacancies has been filled.
The first was in March, when Department of Public Works Commissioner Mark Yehlen retired after eight years heading that department. On Sept. 30, the City Council approved the appointment of John Rooney, then city engineer, as the DPW commissioner.
City Administrator Jim Palenick was paid a total of $7,000 for his extra work as interim commissioner from April until Rooney’s appointment.
Two more positions remain open — city development director and human resources director. City officials stated that they are working to fill those positions.
Development, human resources
The city recruited and conducted interviews to fill the human resources director position, which was vacated by former Human Resources Director Tim Thompkins in mid-June, but according to city Communications Director Shannon Powell, “we did not find a candidate that was the right fit.”
“We will continue to work with a recruitment firm and plan to broaden our search area,” Powell stated in an email.
The city plans to repost the position next week.
The city has not yet posted for the development director position. Powell said they plan to post for that position in early 2020.
Real estate consultant Jerry Franke was appointed interim development director on Sept. 30; the position was vacated by Amy Connolly, who left at the end of July for a position in Fort Worth, Texas.
“We have been fortunate to have Jerry Franke in the interim and grateful for his service,” Powell stated.
Franke spent 30 years, 18 as president, at Wispark LLC, a real estate development subsidiary of WEC Energy Group, the parent company of We Energies. Three area projects developed during his tenure were the LakeView Corporate Park in Pleasant Prairie, GrandView Corporate Park in Yorkville, and Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek.
He retired earlier this year and has been a consultant through his firm. Franke’s firm is currently employed by the city and Regency Mall owner Hull Property Group, along with Milwaukee-based Rinka Architects, to create a master plan for the undeveloped areas around Regency Mall, 5538 Durand Ave., including conceptual ideas for High Ridge Shopping Center, 2101 S. Green Bay Road.
Franke also recently completed a housing study, which culminated in a housing summit for developers, for Racine County and the Racine County Economic Development Corporation.
According to Franke’s contract, which The Journal Times received through an open records request, he is being paid $10,000 per month as a contractor through Racine County Economic Development Corp., which is then compensated by the city.
The contract stipulates that Franke cannot work on other development projects in Racine County or adjacent municipalities, but can continue to work with RCEDC and Racine County to attract housing developers to the county.
Franke’s duties include assisting with negotiations and implementation of development agreements for projects such as @North Beach, Regency Mall, the former Ajax Industrial site, the Horlick complex, Belle Harbor, Sheraton Hotel and Conference Center, Hovde/We Energies site, Mount Royal projects and Water Street as well as working with any other developers interested in projects within the city.
It also stated he would assist with: the opportunity zone tax credit program; the Badger State Opportunity Fund, which was officially announced last week; as well as zoning, planning, community development and other matters related to development.