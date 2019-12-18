When will Racine fill city vacancies? City Development, HR still open

RACINE — In 2019, the city saw a few department directors pack up and go, and so far only one of those vacancies has been filled.

The first was in March, when Department of Public Works Commissioner Mark Yehlen retired after eight years heading that department. On Sept. 30, the City Council approved the appointment of John Rooney, then city engineer, as the DPW commissioner.

City Administrator Jim Palenick was paid a total of $7,000 for his extra work as interim commissioner from April until Rooney’s appointment.

Two more positions remain open — city development director and human resources director. City officials stated that they are working to fill those positions.

Development, human resources

The city recruited and conducted interviews to fill the human resources director position, which was vacated by former Human Resources Director Tim Thompkins in mid-June, but according to city Communications Director Shannon Powell, “we did not find a candidate that was the right fit.”

“We will continue to work with a recruitment firm and plan to broaden our search area,” Powell stated in an email.

The city plans to repost the position next week.