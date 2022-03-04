What’s next in the Wisconsin redistricting maps battle?

MADISON — The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday rejected Republican-drawn legislative maps and instead approved maps drawn by Gov. Tony Evers’ office, which are still largely based on the Republican-drawn maps already in place.
These maps, whichever ones are officially approved as court battles drag on, will define the Wisconsin Assembly, Senate and Congressional districts until 2032. But they’re not a done deal.
On Friday, the GOP-controlled Wisconsin Legislature requested a stay on the state Supreme Court’s decision as it appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the state Supreme Court’s decision.
Advocates for nonpartisan maps could try to take the matter to a pending case before the U.S. Supreme Court that was filed by Democrats. Whether the federal court takes up the case likely hinges on whether the maps chosen by the state Supreme Court comply with requirements in federal law, such as the Voting Rights Act.
Under the maps the Wisconsin Supreme Court approved by a 4-3 vote Thursday — with Brian Hagedorn, emerging as the court’s swing vote, joining liberal justices Rebecca Dallet, Ann Walsh Bradley and Jill Karofsky to comprise the majority — Republicans are highly likely to remain in the majority as they have been for the past decade in the state legislature. But the maps adopted by the court were not as favorable to the GOP as other alternatives submitted by the Republican-controlled Legislature and conservatives that the court rejected.
Patience Roggensack, a conservative justice, criticized the majority’s opinion, accusing the justices of engaging in “racial gerrymandering contrary to the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution.”
“It is my hope that the United States Supreme Court will be asked to review Wisconsin’s unwarranted racial gerrymander, which clearly does not survive strict scrutiny,” Roggensack wrote.
Responses
Conservative justices Rebecca Bradley, Annette Ziegler and Roggensack comprised the dissent, with Ziegler writing that the majority’s opinion “demonstrates a complete lack of regard for the Wisconsin Constitution and the Equal Protection Clause.”
“The majority’s decision to select Governor Tony Evers’ maps is an exercise of judicial activism, untethered to evidence, precedent, the Wisconsin Constitution, and basic principles of equal protection,” Ziegler wrote.
Advocates for nonpartisan district lines said the court’s decision to follow a least-change approach made it near impossible to undo gerrymandered districts drawn a decade ago, the first time in decades the maps were drawn by a single party without a court’s intervention.
“Let me be clear: this fight is still far from over, and those who worked to rig these maps will be held accountable for ignoring the Constitution and the law and for ruling against the people of Wisconsin in implementing a ‘least-changes’ map that continues the gerrymander,” Fair Elections project director Sachin Chheda said in a statement.
“The partisan maps adopted today, which intentionally disenfranchise a majority of Wisconsin residents, are an unfair and poor outcome in this case and pose a serious threat to representative democracy in our state,” Chheda continued. “It’s deeply upsetting that early in this case, extreme, activist, right-wing judges ignored the law and the Constitution to rig the process to maintain their Party’s grip on power.”
Reporting from Mitchell Schmidt of Lee Newspapers, and Scott Bauer and Todd Richmond of the Associated Press, and Adam Rogan of The Journal Times contributed to this article.
