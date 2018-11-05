What decides your vote tomorrow? You might be surprised by the top issues we care about locally
Which political party will control Congress for the final two years of President Donald Trump's term? The midterm election Tuesday feature a big pool of competitive races for Congress.
But what decides those races in voters' minds? In a website survey conducted in late October, we asked local voters to rank the issues and take their stands on key national issues that also affect local communities.
Here are the results.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Economy Stupid, sorry I had to quote a Democrat. However he now looks good compared to the current lot.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.