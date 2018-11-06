RACINE COUNTY — School improvements are on the horizon for three west county communities as voters Tuesday approved increased borrowing through referendums.
Burlington Area School District
BASD taxpayers approved $43.65 million in borrowing for construction of a new 6th through 8th grade middle school, as well as maintenance, repairs and safety upgrades district-wide.
According to unofficial results provided by Racine, Walworth and Kenosha counties, 6,153 voted in favor and 4,977 voted against.
“I’m just plain excited,” said School Board President, Rosanne Hahn as results came in Tuesday night.
Hahn said the board and parents agreed that this was the best choice for BASD students and added that she is thankful for everyone who worked to educate the public on the district’s plans.
Although BASD voters in Racine County came out in favor of the referendum borrowing, the majority of voters in Walworth County were against it with 921 voting “no” and 728 voting “yes.” The district includes parts of the towns of Lyons, Spring Prairie and East Troy in Walworth County.
In Kenosha County, three people voted in favor and one voted against. In Racine County, the district includes the City and Town of Burlington and large parts of Dover and Rochester.
In April 2017, Burlington voters turned down the district’s request for borrowing through multiple referendum questions when BASD asked for $94.4 million to build a new middle school, upgrade the high school’s gymnasium and construct a new performing arts center.
Hahn said that the public couldn’t get on board with the 2017 referendum, as it just asked for too much money.
“I had high hopes for this one,” Hahn said of Tuesday’s referendum question.
Karcher Middle School, 225 Robert St., the district’s existing middle school, was constructed in 1924, although multiple additions have been added on since then.
The last major referendum in the district occurred in October 1997, when voters gave approval for construction of the current Burlington High School and Winkler Elementary buildings and an addition at Lyons Center Elementary.
Union Grove Elementary
Voters in Union Grove Elementary School District approved a request for nearly $8 million in borrowing — with 1,497 voting for and 882 against — to fund an academic addition, building renovations, upgrades and maintenance at the school, at 1745 Milldrum St.
“I’m glad the community supported it,” School Board President Linton Skewes said of the referendum.
Skewes said the district has had a hard time finding replacement parts for some of the items installed in the building 20 years ago, as they’ve become obsolete. With the referendum funds, the district plans to update the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system as well as make lighting, electrical and plumbing updates.
The original portion of the elementary building was constructed in 1968 as a middle school. A major addition opened in 2003 that replaced the aging Union Grove Grade School building.
Union Grove Elementary voters last approved borrowing through a referendum in 2001. The district includes the Village of Union Grove and parts of Yorkville and Dover and a small part of the Town of Paris.
Waterford Graded School District
Waterford Graded voters approved a request for almost $25 million in borrowing that the district plans to use to upgrade Fox River Middle School, 921 W Main St.
In total 4,124 voted in favor of the measure and 3,010 voted against. The district includes the Village of Waterford and parts of Rochester, Norway, Dover and the Town of Waterford.
“I’m excited for the opportunity for students,” said School Board President Dawn Bleimehl.
Bleimehl added that she is thankful for support from the community and was pleased that the School Board took its time and listened to the community before forming its plans.
Fox River Middle School was built in 1964, using concrete construction. Superintendent Ed Brzinski said that while the building is still in good condition, students and teachers need a more flexible space.
The borrowing is set to facilitate the movement of sixth-grade students from the district’s elementary schools to Fox River. The building’s capacity will also be increased from around 500 to 600.
The last time Waterford Graded School District asked voters to borrow money through a referendum was in 1999, when voters approved $17.5 million in borrowing to build Trailside Elementary, 615 N. Milwaukee St., and Woodfield Elementary, 905 Barnes Drive and to remodel Fox River.
