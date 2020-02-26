Week 3: Racine home closings delayed because of City Hall cyber attack

RACINE — Three weeks after a ransomware attack shut down city networks, the city is still continuing to experience problems.
The City of Racine’s eight-person IT department is slowly making progress rebuilding and reconnecting the city’s 700 computers after the Jan. 31 attack.
City spokesperson Shannon Powell said the city hired contractors to help with wiping systems clean, which helped move things along.
Many departments backed up their systems in the week before the attack, so while some work was lost, it could have been worse.
The first priority was getting the Finance Department functioning so the city could run payroll and other financial transactions. Powell said the goal for this week is to have police and fire systems able to access communications systems with the county.
From there, the goal is to restore high-priority systems, software or files in different departments.
Last week Management Information Systems Department (MIS) officials met with city department heads to find out what systems were most important for them to continue doing their work. The plan is to have a few computers with access to those systems and databases within each department until all employees’ computers can be restored.
So far there’s no estimate on how long full restoration is going to take.
“There’s a lot of stuff that’s still in play,” said Powell. “(MIS staff) come in early, they stay late, they’re working over the weekends. I’m hoping they can take some time off when all this is over because they’re working really hard.”
Ripple effects
For the Department of Public Works, the highest priorities were access to AutoCAD software and special assessment equipment.
Last week, Karen Sorenson, a Realtor with the local RE/MAX office, spoke before the Racine City Council about how the cyberattack was making it impossible to close on properties that may or may not have a special assessment pending against it. Sellers are responsible for paying off special assessments before a sale can close.
Sorenson said she was able to close on some properties right after the attack if those special assessment requests were processed before the system shut down. She received some special assessments from the city on Monday with the caveat that the department is still unable to check if there are any street or sidewalk assessments on those properties.
It’s not ideal but she said “it’s huge” of getting what information she could.
“At least if we think there’s a chance there isn’t a sidewalk assessment, we can close that (property),” she said.
The delay on closing a property can have ripple effects on other industries. If a seller agrees to have work done — roofing, plumbing, etc — on the house before closing, they’re often counting on the money from the sale to pay those contractors.
Then there are the banks, title companies the realtors and the home buyers and sellers.
“I think the hardest thing is going to be for people who have a house that they have to sell,” said Sorenson.
Sorenson says she has a chain of four sales waiting on the closing of the house in Racine — then that family can close on a house in Mount Pleasant, and that family can close on another and so on.
While she’s grateful to have a few special assessments ready, she’s concerned the weeks-long delay is going to continue.
“If everything keeps moving it won’t but I think that they have a month’s worth of special assessments there,” said Sorenson. “Hopefully they do it quickly.”
