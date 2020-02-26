Week 3: Racine home closings delayed because of City Hall cyber attack

“There’s a lot of stuff that’s still in play,” said Powell. “(MIS staff) come in early, they stay late, they’re working over the weekends. I’m hoping they can take some time off when all this is over because they’re working really hard.”

Ripple effects

For the Department of Public Works, the highest priorities were access to AutoCAD software and special assessment equipment.

Last week, Karen Sorenson, a Realtor with the local RE/MAX office, spoke before the Racine City Council about how the cyberattack was making it impossible to close on properties that may or may not have a special assessment pending against it. Sellers are responsible for paying off special assessments before a sale can close.

Sorenson said she was able to close on some properties right after the attack if those special assessment requests were processed before the system shut down. She received some special assessments from the city on Monday with the caveat that the department is still unable to check if there are any street or sidewalk assessments on those properties.

It’s not ideal but she said “it’s huge” of getting what information she could.