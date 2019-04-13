RACINE — A new page on the city’s website will allow members of the general public to apply for open positions on city boards and commissions.
“Our residents now have one central location where they can see what’s available and apply right away,” Mayor Cory Mason stated in a press release. “It is an easier, more transparent process for the public, and hopefully allows me to fill vacancies more efficiently.”
The site also allows residents to see who currently serves on boards and committees, what vacancies exist, when terms expire, contact information, links to agendas and a portal for submitting an application for a vacancy.
It can be found online at: https://cityofracine.org/Boards-and-Commissions/
Filling vacancies in the past relied heavily on the mayor and city clerk’s staffs to recruit applicants or for citizens to proactively reach out to the city.
“When I was appointed city clerk, I said one of my goals was to provide more access and transparency to the public. With this project we were able to cut red tape and improve a cumbersome process,” said City Clerk Tara Coolidge. “Serving on a board, commission, or committee is a great way to support our community and to help make change.”
A number of boards and commissions listed have multiple vacancies, including the Board of Building Appeals, Board of Harbor Commissioners, Board of Health, Board of Standards, Board of Zoning Appeals, Landmark Preservation Commission and the Sister City Planning Committee.
Boards and commissions that require technical expertise or training, such as architectural or engineering training, ask about those qualifications on the application form.
Any questions about the portal should be directed to the Office of the City Clerk at 262-636-9171.
