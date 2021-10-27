We analyzed Wisconsin's multiple proposed voting maps so you don't have to

The final proposal could make it tougher for Steil to hold onto his seat, as Janesville would be part of the same district as southern Madison, as well as New Glarus to the southeast and north to Beaver Dam and Waupun.

RACINE COUNTY Assembly

Evers commission proposal 1: The City of Racine would basically be kept as one unit, with Wind Point to the north not included and including the shoreline down to Highway KR (which would suck in part of Mount Pleasant) — thus, Democrat Greta Neubauer’s district would be largely unaffected. The western outskirts of the City of Racine would be part of a district that includes southern Caledonia, Sturtevant, and the more developed parts of Mount Pleasant stretching west to the Interstate. Then, most of Caledonia (excluding its southern areas) would be combined with Wind Point and be part of a district that goes north to include Oak Creek and would be bordered to the north by General Mitchell International Airport, but not include the City of South Milwaukee.