We analyzed Wisconsin's multiple proposed voting maps so you don't have to

If Republicans get their way, many of the elected officials currently in the Legislature would continue to represent most of the people they currently represent. If Democrats get their way, the maps crafted by the so-called “People’s Maps Commission,” created by Gov. Tony Evers, would lead to more drastic changes for who represents which parts of Wisconsin.
Republicans have the advantage. They staved off legal challenges that made their way to the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 after gerrymandering allegations were levied against the current maps — it didn’t help the GOP’s image when it became public that its members were required to sign nondisclosure agreements before being allowed to look at map drafts — were put in place with then-Gov. Scott Walker’s signature 10 years ago.
But this time around, Gov. Tony Evers has vowed he will veto Republican maps if their new proposals are similar to the current maps — and they are almost identical.
A court battle is brewing. Both sides are already lawyering up.
Let’s look at what’s included in the maps proposed by both sides, and what’s included in them.
Major points
Locally, under Republicans new proposals, each of the elected officials who live in Racine and Kenosha counties would still live in what is effectively same district, with some minor changes.
Under the Democrats’ proposals — of which there are two options for both the Senate and the Assembly, and three for Wisconsin’s eight Congressional seats — there’s some distinct changes if either would be chosen. Such as:
- Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, would only represent western Racine County and then parts of other surrounding areas, not anything east of Interstate 94. Currently, Vos, the state Legislature’s leading Republican, represents most of the land in Racine County, from its western border into Mount Pleasant.
- Both the cities of Racine and Kenosha could be cut in half for Assembly districts, splitting the north and south sides. Currently, the in-place districts keep them mostly insulated.
- Republican Sen. Van Wanggaard, whose address is in the City of Racine, would no longer be able to represent a largely rural/suburban district from his current home on Blaine Avenue.
Here’s how the proposed districts would respectively change Racine and Kenosha counties:
Congress
Republicans’ proposed maps still include Republican Bryan Steil’s native Janesville in a district that includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties.
One of the three congressional district proposals from the People’s Maps Commission would keep Steil as the Congressman for all of Racine and Kenosha Counties.
But under another proposal, rather than combining Racine and Kenosha with western areas in Walworth and Rock counties, the City of Racine would be combined with most of Milwaukee; Janesville would then be part of a district including Kenosha County, the area between Waukesha and Madison, and then all of the way west from Janesville to the Mississippi River.
The final proposal could make it tougher for Steil to hold onto his seat, as Janesville would be part of the same district as southern Madison, as well as New Glarus to the southeast and north to Beaver Dam and Waupun.
RACINE COUNTY Assembly
Evers commission proposal 1: The City of Racine would basically be kept as one unit, with Wind Point to the north not included and including the shoreline down to Highway KR (which would suck in part of Mount Pleasant) — thus, Democrat Greta Neubauer’s district would be largely unaffected. The western outskirts of the City of Racine would be part of a district that includes southern Caledonia, Sturtevant, and the more developed parts of Mount Pleasant stretching west to the Interstate. Then, most of Caledonia (excluding its southern areas) would be combined with Wind Point and be part of a district that goes north to include Oak Creek and would be bordered to the north by General Mitchell International Airport, but not include the City of South Milwaukee.
Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant, and the southern areas of Caledonia would be combined into one district; Van Wanggaard would live in this district — if he lived a couple blocks south, he’d be in the City of Racine’s district.
Southern and western Mount Pleasant would be in the same district as Yorkville and Union Grove, as well as central and western Kenosha County including part of Somers, and all of Twin Lakes, Paddock Lake and Bristol.
Vos, who lives in Rochester, would now only represent about the less-populated western half of Racine County: not including Union Grove and nothing east of the Interstate. His district would add Mukwonago and dip into Walworth County to take the land east of East Troy.
Evers commission proposal 2: The City of Racine would basically be split in two: Downtown, the south side and Elmwood Park would be combined with Uptown in a district that would be bordered by Highway KR to the south and Highway 31 to the west, excluding a patch of Mount Pleasant that includes Oakes Road. The north side would be held in the same district as Wind Point, as would northwestern Mount Pleasant, Batten International Airport and eastern Caledonia.
As such, Neubauer would have the chance to represent just about half of Racine with a Democrat having an advantage in the other half.
But, whichever Democrat runs to represent Racine’s north side would likely have to face off against incumbent Republican Bob Wittke of Wind Point.
West of that area, the rest of the northern half (from Waterford through Wind Lake, Norway and Raymond, and then including the eastern half of Caledonia) would be in one district that would also include Muskego (where state Rep. Chuck Wichgers lives) and western Franklin (where state Sen. Julian Bradley of Franklin lives).
Vos would now only represent about the less-populated western half of Racine County (now no longer representing anything east of Union Grove, including the village itself) and much of western Kenosha County including Twin Lakes. His district would go further west and include everything east of Lake Geneva; to the northwest, Vos’ district would add Spring Prairie in Walworth County and stretch to the east edge of Elkhorn.
KENOSHA COUNTY Assembly districts
Evers commission proposal 1: The heart of the City of Kenosha would become one district — with Carthage College at the north, 47th Avenue to the west and 39th Street to the south. The outer parts of the city on all sides would become its own district — including eastern Somers, touching the interstate and including the airport to the west, and Pleasant Prairie down to the state line on the south.
Evers commission 2: The City of Kenosha would basically be split in two, more similar to the current maps, although a little more contiguous. The south side would include south of 50th Street to the east, 60th Street between 31st and 51st avenues, south of 67th Street between 52nd and 60th avenues, and south of Highway 50 until the district ends to the west of Green Bay Road. The north side would include up to Highway KR and then west to include the airport, but not include Somers.
The district that includes Somers would hug around the City of Kenosha, reach north to include Sturtevant, Union Grove and Yorkville, and part of Mount Pleasant, then reach south to include Bristol and Paddock Lake, not include Twin Lakes, and would include the western part of Pleasant Prairie but not the lakefront side of Pleasant Prairie.
Senate districts
Each Senate district continues three times as many people as Assembly districts — as there are 99 Assembly members but only 33 senators. Each Senate district is created by combining three contiguous Assembly districts.
Let’s look at what could happen with the current senators who live in Racine and Kenosha counties currently.
Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, and Bob Wirch, D-Somers
Under neither of Evers’ Commission’s proposals would Wanggaard be able to continue representing rural Racine and Kenosha counties and instead include the entirety of the City of Racine.
Under the Commission’s first proposal, the City of Racine, Wind Point and eastern Caledonia would be tied into a district that includes Oak Creek and is bordered to the north by General Mitchell International Airport. That area in southern Milwaukee County is currently represented by Democrat Chris Larson, but he would no longer be eligible to represent it since he lives in the heart of Milwaukee.
Under the second of the Commission’s proposals, the district Wanggaard’s home is in would become narrower, including less of Caledonia and instead including Cudahy and South Milwaukee. It would largely be a lakefront district.
Responding to the proposals, Wanggaard said: “I am surprised that Evers’ maps put most of the city of Racine with the Milwaukee suburbs and east side of Milwaukee, rather than Kenosha. That seems to make no sense,” in an email to The Journal Times.
Under both of the Commission’s proposals, Democrat Bob Wirch’s Somers would largely be part of the district that includes the City of Kenosha, but the more rural parts of his district would be significantly changed. Right now, Wirch’s district is mostly urban, along the lakefront from the City of Kenosha up to part of southern City of Racine.
Under both of the Democratic proposals, he would get Union Grove added to his district.
- Under proposal No. 1, he would get the entirety of Kenosha County and a slice of Mount Pleasant.
- Under proposal No. 2, he would get all of Sturtevant and still have Paddock Lake and Bristol, but then not the west parts of Kenosha County, such as Brighton, Wheatland and Twin Lakes.
Under the Republicans’ proposal, Wanggaard’s district would have the Bohners Lake area in southeastern corner of Racine County added. That area is currently represented by state Sen. Stephen Nass, R-Whitewater, who under the Republicans’ proposed maps would no longer represent any part of Racine County.