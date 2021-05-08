Watch now: Wisconsin Democrats travel state, ask voters to pressure GOP to undo gutting of Evers budget plan

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Keeping the pressure on really does matter,” Neubauer said while speaking in front of a Building Unity bus carrying a banner that read “We all deserve a livable future! Climate justice!” as she asked those in attendance to call their representatives. “The fight is important … we don’t transform the criminal justice system overnight. We don’t address climate change overnight. We don’t reverse racial disparities that’ve existed since the beginning of our country overnight. But we take the wins we can get and we keep pushing.”

Racine Mayor Cory Mason, whom Neubauer replaced in the state Assembly after Mason was elected mayor in 2017, added: “What Greta needs and every progressive in the Legislature needs and the governor needs is events exactly like this. We need to hear from citizens like you who care about justice, who care about health care for everyone and not leaving a billion dollars’ worth of health care on the table that could cover thousands more Wisconsin residents,” a reference to how Wisconsin could receive $1.6 billion from the federal government if it expands Medicaid to 90,000 more low-income people. Republicans have repeatedly moved to block that expansion.