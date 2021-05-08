Watch now: Wisconsin Democrats travel state, ask voters to pressure GOP to undo gutting of Evers budget plan

RACINE — Wisconsin Democrats are calling on people across the state to put pressure on their Republican counterparts to undo their efforts to hollow out Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed 2021-23 budget.
Evers’ proposal was expected to be picked apart by the Republicans who control the Legislature, just as his administration’s first proposed budget was two years ago. This time around, Evers was praised by progressives and slammed by conservatives for including, as Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, put it, “hundreds of divisive policy items” in his budget proposal.
Among those policy items, which were removed via a 12-4 party-line vote in the budget committee Thursday, were big-ticket proposals such as the legalization of marijuana in Wisconsin; no longer having Wisconsin be one of the three states where 17-year-old criminal suspects are automatically charged as adults; and allowing undocumented immigrants to get driver’s licenses.
Now, progressive leaders are touring the state trying to drum up support for Evers’ original proposal and to reach out to Republican legislators to encourage them to undo some of the trimming already done to the budget. The 2021-23 budget is to take effect July 1, so a budget or some other compromise needs the governor’s signature before then to avoid a shutdown.
It remains unlikely that the GOP will budge on the big issues, however. In a newsletter Thursday, Vos repeated that his party will be the one drafting the next biennial budget, writing that “Republicans will work to craft a budget that is reasonable, responsible, realistic and truly reflects the priorities of the people of Wisconsin.”
During a stop on a statewide tour with Building Unity Friday afternoon at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave., state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, talked about having made similar stops in places like Menomonee, Whitewater, La Crosse and Rhinelander to encourage vocal backing of a more progressive budget among the voting public.
Building Unity is a self-described “multiorganizational project with the goal of building a well-organized united movement for peace, justice, sustainability, and democracy” in Wisconsin.
“Keeping the pressure on really does matter,” Neubauer said while speaking in front of a Building Unity bus carrying a banner that read “We all deserve a livable future! Climate justice!” as she asked those in attendance to call their representatives. “The fight is important … we don’t transform the criminal justice system overnight. We don’t address climate change overnight. We don’t reverse racial disparities that’ve existed since the beginning of our country overnight. But we take the wins we can get and we keep pushing.”
Racine Mayor Cory Mason, whom Neubauer replaced in the state Assembly after Mason was elected mayor in 2017, added: “What Greta needs and every progressive in the Legislature needs and the governor needs is events exactly like this. We need to hear from citizens like you who care about justice, who care about health care for everyone and not leaving a billion dollars’ worth of health care on the table that could cover thousands more Wisconsin residents,” a reference to how Wisconsin could receive $1.6 billion from the federal government if it expands Medicaid to 90,000 more low-income people. Republicans have repeatedly moved to block that expansion.
Budget committee co-chair Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, was reported as saying the reason for Republicans not wanting to take the federal incentive to offer Medicaid to more Wisconsinites is that doing so would be “an extension of welfare.”
Mason concluded his remarks by saying: “Please reach out to the governor and your legislators, and make sure your voices are heard.”
One of the attendees at Friday’s gathering was Kelly Scroggins-Powell, executive director of Racine Women for Racial Justice. In an interview after the rally, she said: “Our disagreement with the Republicans (is their) making a decision to chop the budget up, getting rid of those pieces of the bill that are so important for black and brown people.”
Scroggins-Powell named the provision of allowing 17-year-olds to be tried as youths rather than as adults in court as a major sticking point. If the Republican-led Legislature doesn’t make concessions, “we’re hoping the governor uses his veto powers,” she said.