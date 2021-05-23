Watch now: Racine’s lofty goal for a neighborhood-focused health clinic hangs in the balance

RACINE — For years, Racine leaders have wanted to bring a federally qualified health center to the city. It would, they argue, improve the health and livelihoods of people in some of Racine’s poorest neighborhoods.
But bringing an FQHC to Racine has long had trouble getting off the ground, despite the concentrated efforts of Mayor Cory Mason’s administration since he was elected in 2017.
Most notably, the city applied to have the planned temporary health center to be constructed inside Julian Thomas Elementary School be an FQHC, but was denied. Although the city plan still says that the school could be a temporary home for the clinic that would become a FQHC.
So, when President Joe Biden’s administration offered an approximate $1 billion incentive to Wisconsin if the state Legislature were to approve expanding Medicaid (known as BadgerCare in Wisconsin), Gov. Tony Evers’ administration laid out a $1 billion spending plan that included $53 million to “support the establishment” of the Racine County FQHC within the City of Racine.
The city says that $53 million would complete the funding needed to build such a facility.
But Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature have vehemently opposed the expansion of Medicaid, characterizing it as a slippery way to increase taxes in the aggregate that they claim won’t be worth the bonus now.
“We have people covered already. To take the expansion money, that makes us a servant of the federal government even more,” state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said in an interview last week. “That expense is going to be forced onto the local government and the state government.”
On Wednesday, Evers signed an executive order requiring the Legislature to convene on Tuesday, May 25, to discuss the Medicaid expansion and accompanying spending plan. Republicans responded hours later, vowing to immediately “gavel out this unserious stunt” when Tuesday comes.
Republican leaders wrote in a joint statement: “If the Governor were serious about the proposals he packed into this bill, he could fund each one of them today with the mountain of federal funds at his direct disposal.”
The proposed expansion of BadgerCare to another 90,000 or so Wisconsinites, Wanggaard and his fellow Republicans have argued, isn’t as good as Democrats make it sound, since those 90,000 people likely already have access to heavily subsidized health care coverage.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, wrote in a commentary published in the La Crosse Tribune two years ago, during a similar fight over Medicaid expansion: “What Evers isn’t telling you is that roughly half of the 82,000 people who they (Democrats) want to push on welfare already have insurance on the exchange. The premiums on the exchange can be as low as 18 cents per month. Instead of expanding Medicaid, we should focus on increasing opportunities to connect uninsured individuals to coverage they already can get.”
Democrats aren’t backing down from their position, even if it’s likely a battle to be lost.
“This is not the first time we’ve had the opportunity to expand Badgercare/Medicaid here in Wisconsin,” state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said in a Facebook Live video on Wednesday trying to drum up support for the cause. “This has been a conversation, a debate for many years. However, there is something new going on in this moment. And that is: Because of the American Rescue Plan, if we accept the Medicaid expansion now, we have an additional billion … dollars to spend on projects that impact each and every one of us around the state.”
Regarding the FQHC, Neubauer said: “Racine does not have an FQHC, which means that a lot of people have a hard time accessing quality and affordable health care … this is not an opportunity we cannot afford to lose.”
Lots of support
According to city officials, Racine remains the largest city in the Midwest without any FQHCs, which the Health Resources & Services Administration defines as “community-based health care providers that receive funds from the HRSA Health Center Program to provide primary care services in underserved areas. They must meet a stringent set of requirements, including providing care on a sliding fee scale based on ability to pay and operating under a governing board that includes patients.”
The FQHC the city is hoping for would be effectively conjoined with the planned new community center for the Lincoln-King neighborhood, the most diverse neighborhood in Racine.
Included in the city’s 2021 budget is $128,500 to pay for a master plan for that community center, for which an exact address has not been disclosed.
According to the city, the prospective plan would be a 30,000-square-foot health center, neighboring and sharing parking spots with a 27,000-square-foot community center. Mason hopes that shovels could be in the ground by 2022, and $53 million from the state and/or federal government could expedite that process.
Having that all come together could be “a game-changer” for the neighborhood, Mason said.
“A priority of Mayor Mason’s since first taking office has been addressing the health care disparities that exist within the City … (since) many City residents do not have access to health care,” a Friday news release from the city stated.
Partners in setting up an FQHC include the Racine Unified School District, Racine County, Gateway and Ascension Health. RUSD and Ascension have pledged at least $1 million each toward the project, and Gateway has pledged another $7 million.
“When families are healthy and well, students come to school ready to learn,” RUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien said in a statement.
“The Racine Community Health Center was born out of listening to our community concerns about access and affordable health services. Providing a clinic in the heart of the city will dramatically improve the health and wellness of city residents,” added Dr. Bryan Albrecht, Gateway Technical College president and CEO. “Gateway is committed to expanding nurse training by opening a new training program on the Racine Campus.”
Shebaniah Muhammad, Racine Community Health Center board president and 21st Century Preparatory School executive director, said in a statement: “Should this legislation pass, the RCHC will have a state-of-the-art, permanent home that is close to its residents. We look forward to significantly reducing the health disparities that exist in this community.”