Watch now: Racine’s lofty goal for a neighborhood-focused health clinic hangs in the balance

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, wrote in a commentary published in the La Crosse Tribune two years ago, during a similar fight over Medicaid expansion: “What Evers isn’t telling you is that roughly half of the 82,000 people who they (Democrats) want to push on welfare already have insurance on the exchange. The premiums on the exchange can be as low as 18 cents per month. Instead of expanding Medicaid, we should focus on increasing opportunities to connect uninsured individuals to coverage they already can get.”

“This is not the first time we’ve had the opportunity to expand Badgercare/Medicaid here in Wisconsin,” state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said in a Facebook Live video on Wednesday trying to drum up support for the cause. “This has been a conversation, a debate for many years. However, there is something new going on in this moment. And that is: Because of the American Rescue Plan, if we accept the Medicaid expansion now, we have an additional billion … dollars to spend on projects that impact each and every one of us around the state.”