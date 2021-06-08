RACINE — Baby Rosa fell and hit her head. She was less than a year old and her family was rushing to the hospital. Her father was driving. Sarah Weintraub, her mother, was in the backseat holding Rosa, keeping the injured infant awake.

When they got to the first hospital, they learned their insurance wouldn’t cover the expenses there. They aren’t a wealthy family; Rosa’s dad is undocumented, so he doesn’t even have insurance for himself.

The nearest in-system hospital was 45 minutes away. Rosa's dad sped away. He’s usually more careful when driving, since any encounter with law enforcement could ignite a chain of events that ends with deportation, and his family left without a father. When they were pulled over, Ana Carrillo, the 13-year-old daughter sitting in the passenger seat, stared straight ahead, holding in tears of fear.

The officer let them go. Baby Rosa got to a hospital the family could afford. It all ended up OK.

But the family, which resides in Milwaukee County, says it shouldn’t have been such a challenge. Weintraub is now one of the three co-chairs of the Wisconsin Poor People’s Campaign.

Ana shared that story about her baby sister’s health emergency on the steps of the Racine County Courthouse during the Wisconsin launch of the nationwide Poor People’s Campaign.

“I thought it was really dumb, really messed up … we were right there at a hospital, being told we couldn’t get help ... it made no sense,” Ana said Monday of her family’s hospital ordeal. “To be at a hospital not being able to take care of her (Rosa) and our insurance to not care for her and us not able to afford it, it’s really not fair.”

Weintraub said that at least 50 Poor People’s Campaign demonstrations were held across more than 40 states Monday, coinciding with the one on the steps of the Racine County Courthouse. The goal is “building a movement to end poverty” and reforming the existing “economic system that does not ensure people can meet their basic needs,” Weintraub said.

Calls for systemic change

Organizers call it the “Third Reconstruction,” the first being in the aftermath of the Civil War and the second being the systemic changes brought about during the civil rights era.

They delivered a copy of the “Third Reconstruction” resolution to the office of U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., inside the courthouse after Monday’s press conference. After delivering the packet, chants of “Forward together! Not one step back!” from about a dozen members echoed through the courthouse as they exited.

The demands within the resolution — proposed in Congress last month by more than 30 progressive members, including U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Wis, a Racine native who represents Milwaukee — would bring about structural changes, with some having bigger price tags than others. Its tagline reads “Fully addressing poverty and low wages from the bottom up.”

When the resolution was presented last month, Moore was quoted in the Wisconsin Examiner as saying: “I mean, poverty is a deliberate thing y’all ... we do it on purpose.”

Some demands call for more substantial changes than others. They include:

No water shutoffs for households that can’t pay

Banning evictions

“Ensuring higher education is free to everyone who wants to attend”

Guaranteeing that the minimum wage is a living wage

Health care for all/a universal single-payer health care program “that puts people ahead of profits”

Forgiving all medical debt

Forgiving all student loan debt

Disinvestment in oil and other nonrenewable resources

Demilitarizing policing and borders

Tamara Patton, a Kenosha native who is now a housing case manager in Racine, said it’s impossible to address one of these issues effectively without addressing all of them simultaneously.

“In order to eliminate poverty ... we have to do all those things simultaneously,” Patton said. “You can’t give affordable housing without giving affordable health care.”

When asked for comment on the Third Reconstruction resolution, Steil’s emailed statement, in full, reads: “I am working to ensure workers have access to family-supporting jobs. We must make it a priority to fill jobs throughout Racine and Kenosha counties, in particular along the I-94 corridor, especially as we continue to attract jobs with wages starting at $23 per hour. My priority is getting workers back to work. Additionally, our nation has a broken immigration system that must be addressed. I remain concerned that the Biden Administration is failing to deal with the security and humanitarian crises at our border.”







On wages

The Rev. Yeprem Kelegian, the retired pastor from Caledonia's St. Mesrob Armenian Church

said: "What we need to be calling it (the minimum wage) a 'living wage' ... God wants his creatures to live ... He does not want them to be minimal ... I know a lot of people who work 40-60 hours a week and cannot live on it. That is theologically illogical ... It is not right."





Kelegian then quoted from Jesus Christ's words in the Gospel of Matthew

: "When you feed the poor, you're feeding me."





Added Wanda Lavender, a Milwaukee representative from The Fight for $15 and a Union: "Give us what we need to provide for our families."

