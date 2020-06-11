Vos under fire for comments about coronavirus and "culture" of immigrant population

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has come under fire after comments he made about coronavirus and the culture of Racine County’s immigrant population during a phone call he didn't know was being recorded by a staffer for Gov. Tony Evers.
“I know the reason at least in my region is because of a large immigrant population where it’s just a difference in culture where people are living much closer and working much closer,” Vos said, according to a recording of a May 14 phone call between Gov. Evers and Republican leaders published by Milwaukee media outlets.
Dottie-Kay Bowersox, administrator of the City of Racine Health Department, stated that characterizing COVID "as an 'immigrant' problem because of their culture ... takes away away from the critical public health messaging regarding the need for all of us to adhere to (public health) recommendations and not settle into complacency surrounding relaxation of social distancing measures."
Quickly met with criticism
The statement, published Thursday, has been quickly met with criticism. At least one state representative, Jonathan Brostoff, a Democrat from Milwaukee, has called for Vos to resign. In a tweet, Brostoff said that Vos “should step down from his position immediately. This is racist as hell and totally unacceptable.”
Vos responded in a tweet, saying: "Listen to what was said and not the sensationalist headline. Facts show communities of color are disproportionally impacted. That's science."
Those tweets from Brostoff came hours after he and Vos shared a moment of agreement on Twitter, with both of them saying the Evers staffer who recorded the phone call should be fired. The governor has maintained that he did not know the call was being recorded.
Vos is up for re-election in November. He is being challenged for the second consecutive election cycle by Joel Jacobsen, a Democrat and a former Burlington alderman.
In a statement to The Journal Times, Jacobsen disagreed with Vos, saying, "I don't think immigration has anything to do with the higher concentration of COVID in Racine's poorer communities. It correlates to those having to work in jobs where close contact is required and also crowded housing conditions. It has nothing to do with their culture."
Back and forth
In interviews with the media, tweets and an email from a spokeswoman to The Journal Times, Vos has pointed to higher rates of coronavirus being found in Wisconsin’s and Racine County’s minority populations as evidence for accuracy of his statement.
A statement from Kit Beyer, a spokeswoman from Vos, said, “Speaker Vos has been very concerned about the COVID-19 outbreaks in his area. A few days before the secretly recorded call, he was briefed by local hospital officials about the spike in cases. As a result, he has been in frequent communications with local officials including the county executive about the response.”
But activist groups and some local leaders have said that the work conditions of a higher proportion of people of color in Racine County, as well as access to health care, have led to the higher rates of coronavirus — having nothing to do with culture.
“The reality is poor people, working class people, people of color don’t have the choice to work from home,” Fabi Maldonado, a supervisor on the Racine County Board who is also Latino, told The Journal Times.
“A lot of the Latino workers are essential workers,” Alejandra Gonzalez, the lead youth organizer for Voces de la Frontera, a Milwaukee-based workers’ and immigrants’ rights organization, pointed out during a Thursday morning press conference. “I don’t know why those comments were made. They were definitely hurtful and they were out of touch with the immigrant community.”
According to statistics compiled by American Public Media’s Research Lab, black Americans have been more than twice as likely to die from COVID than white people, when adjusted as a percentage of the total U.S. population. Latino Americans have been more likely to die than white people from COVID, but only by a margin of 7%.
Under the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Health Department, which is not part of Vos' district, more than 80% of COVID-19 cases have been of people who are black and/or Latinx, even though the City of Racine's population is less than 45% black or Latinx, as of May 7.
One of the primary causes of those disparities in Wisconsin has been blamed on access to quality health care.
'No need to apologize'
Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, thinks that the “outrage” expressed over Vos’ comment is merely a decoy to distract from how an Evers staffer secretly recorded a meeting.
“This is ridiculous. It’s nothing but a manufactured political outrage designed to distract from the fact Governor Evers has been secretly recording meetings,” Wanggaard said in a statement to The Journal Times. “I’m so sick of this ‘Gotcha’ politics. If you look at any of the science, do a Google search, or watch the news, you’re going to see that recent immigrants are being hard hit by coronavirus for a variety of reasons, including culture…
“I don’t know why that would be controversial or racist,” Wanggaard continued. “This is only controversial because people are trying to fan the flames of racism and distract from Evers’s unethical Nixon-like behavior.”
Vos told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in an interview this week: "There’s no need to apologize ... This is once again people trying to look and make something out of a conversation that was 'How do we deal with the coronavirus?'"
Democrats have still been quick to question Vos’ leadership ability. Maldonado said that Vos was using the immigrant community in his district as a “scapegoat” to avoid taking responsibility for the spread of COVID-19; Vos was instrumental in the Republican-led lawsuit that got Safer at Home overturned in May.
Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said in a text to a Journal Times reporter, “In moments of crisis, leaders step up and take responsibility for the challenges their communities are facing. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Speaker Vos has abdicated leadership and furthered the spread of COVID-19 in our community through irresponsible and partisan actions at the state level. Now, he is attempting to blame immigrant members of our community for the spread of this disease.”
Maldonado said that, rather than finding communities to blame for COVID spreading, he would rather see state-level efforts be directed at creating laws and policies that would protect workers, such as guaranteed sick leave and having stronger mandatory state protocols for workplace safety in a pandemic.
Voting in Rochester
Voting in Rochester
Mount Pleasant voting
Mount Pleasant voting
Mount Pleasant voting
Town of Waterford voting
Town of Waterford voting
Town of Waterford voting
Town of Waterford voting
Drive-thru tent
Mayor at the polls
Checking the clipboard
Voting in her car
Line of cars
Ask me about elections
Filling out a ballot at Festival
Drive-thru voting
Dropping in their ballot
Pulling in
Checking in
Geared up for voting
Guard at the polls
Waiting for voters
Waiting for cars
Staying safe
Fries with that?
Drive-thru voting
Checking voters in, in Racine
Jon Truckey
Rep. Robin Vos in Burlington
Dogs can't vote
Guard at the polls
More curbside voting in Burlington
Curbside voting in Burlington
Drive-up voting in Burlington
Poll workers suit up
Finished ballot
Absentee dropoff
A question
Semi-typical polling place
Town of Waterford voting
Mount Pleasant voting
Voting in Rochester
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.