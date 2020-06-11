Vos under fire for comments about coronavirus and "culture" of immigrant population

A statement from Kit Beyer, a spokeswoman from Vos, said, “Speaker Vos has been very concerned about the COVID-19 outbreaks in his area. A few days before the secretly recorded call, he was briefed by local hospital officials about the spike in cases. As a result, he has been in frequent communications with local officials including the county executive about the response.”

But activist groups and some local leaders have said that the work conditions of a higher proportion of people of color in Racine County, as well as access to health care, have led to the higher rates of coronavirus — having nothing to do with culture.

“The reality is poor people, working class people, people of color don’t have the choice to work from home,” Fabi Maldonado, a supervisor on the Racine County Board who is also Latino, told The Journal Times.

“A lot of the Latino workers are essential workers,” Alejandra Gonzalez, the lead youth organizer for Voces de la Frontera, a Milwaukee-based workers’ and immigrants’ rights organization, pointed out during a Thursday morning press conference. “I don’t know why those comments were made. They were definitely hurtful and they were out of touch with the immigrant community.”