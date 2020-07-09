Vos says he is OK with local COVID mandates, but mask requirements are unnecessary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OAK CREEK — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who spearheaded the lawsuit that overturned Wisconsin's Safer at Home order in May, said that he is OK with localities issuing restrictions depending "on the local situation" as it relates to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, he thinks that requiring the wearing of masks in public, as has been mandated in Dane County and is being in considered in Milwaukee, is unnecessary. On Tuesday, Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox said that such an order is possible in Racine, but has not been seriously proposed yet.

Vos believes that most people are choosing to socially distance while out in public.

Polling from June 4-10 conducted by the Pew Research Center found that 65% of Americans wear masks "All or most of the time" while in public, but another poll found that only 44% of Americans reported seeing other people wear masks "All or most of the time."