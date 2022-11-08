Vos is reelected, overcoming challenges from Trump-endorsed opponent and Democrat

MOUNT PLEASANT — Robin Vos overcame verbal and social media thrashings from Donald Trump as well as two write-in challengers to be elected to represent Wisconsin Assembly District 63 for the 11th time.

With all of Racine County's precincts reporting as of 10:55 p.m. Tuesday night, Vos had received 16,977 votes, while the combined total of write-in votes against him was 6,285.

“I think what we have learned is that hard work, telling the truth and doing the right thing almost always win,” Vos said in a victory speech at a watch party at the Mount Pleasant Delta-Marriott hotel.

Running against Vos were Adam Steen, a conservative who was endorsed by Trump, and Democrat Joel Jacobsen.

Without reliable polling in Assembly races, it was unclear if the state’s most powerful legislator would perform better than he did in the Aug. 9 primary in which Steen came within 300 votes of defeating Vos.

Tuesday night’s results indicate that actually having his name being on the ballot, Vos’ track record as one of the most effective conservative legislators in state history and his dedication to door-knocking were enough to overcome two challengers and the influence of a former president.

Steen was gathered with supporters at Integrity Celebrations Center in Burlington. As of 10:10 p.m., he said he was waiting for more results to be reported before making a statement.

Trump went on the attack against Vos after the speaker refused to support Trump’s ongoing unconstitutional efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, which numerous recounts and reviews have shown was rightly called in favor of President Joe Biden. Trump had recorded a robocall supporting Steen in the final week of the campaign in which the former president called Vos a "horrendous RINO."

District 63, which Vos has represented since 2005, generally includes all of southwestern Racine County west of Interstate 94, including much of Mount Pleasant and all of Sturtevant, Burlington and Union Grove. The district's voters strongly favored Trump in 2016 and 2020.