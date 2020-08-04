You are the owner of this article.
Vos honored by WEDA as "Champion of Economic Development"
WEDA bestows award

Vos honored by WEDA as "Champion of Economic Development"

Vos honored by WEDA as "Champion of Economic Development"

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, center, is shown after receiving the Wisconsin Economic Development Association's 2020 Champion of Economic Development award. Pictured with him from from left are: Carolyn Engel, Racine County Economic Development Corporation; Brian Doudna, WEDA executive director; Michael Welsh, WEDA legislative affairs director; and Bob Dennik, WEDA president.

 Wisconsin Economic Development Association

MADISON — The Wisconsin Economic Development Association has awarded Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, with the 2020 “Champion of Economic Development” award.

In particular, WEDA took note of “Opportunity Zones” legislation that provide tax credits to developers who invest in designated “low income census tracts” and legislation Vos supported related to “transportation projects that stimulate economic growth.”

The City of Racine has three Opportunity Zones and the 2019 bill that expanded the program in Wisconsin came forward with broad bipartisan support.

“Speaker Vos is a strong voice for economic development in the Legislature and understands the need to promote policies that advance economic prosperity and create new opportunities for Wisconsin citizens and businesses,” stated WEDA Legislative Affairs Director Michael Welsh. “WEDA appreciates his thorough grasp of issues important to our members and for his commitment to advancing legislation that help boost economic activity across the state.”

Vos is a business owner himself, owning a car wash in Union Grove, Knights Gourmet Popcorn in Milwaukee and a number of rental properties around Whitewater.

WEDA said it is giving the award to 21 Wisconsin lawmakers this year. Of the six recipients announced so far, all of them have been Republicans, but six of the remaining 15 recipients will be Democrats.

Founded in 1975, WEDA is a nonprofit that lobbies at the Capitol and has more than 450 members. Its vision statement is: “Make Wisconsin a better place to live and work through economic advancement.”

Robin Vos

Vos

 STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
