MOUNT PLEASANT — In the closest election he has ever faced in state politics, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos staved off a challenge from the right in the form of Adam Steen. With the victory, Vos staved off a surge in efforts to decertify the 2020 presidential election.

Steen, a newcomer to District 63, focused much of his campaign on decertification and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Vos fell out of Trump's favor as Vos has refused to support efforts to decertify the 2020 election — something Vos, election law experts and the legislature's own attorneys say is a legal impossibility, despite Trump's continued baseless claims he won in 2020.

According to unofficial results tallied Tuesday night, Vos received 5,084 votes to Steen's 4,824 in the primary election. Vos is all but assured to win the general election, as the Democrats don't have a candidate running in the district.

Since first being elected to the state Assembly in 2005, no challenger to Vos had come within 16 points of ousting him. But those closest challenges came from Democrats, not from another Republican in solidly conservative District 63. Steen came within three points.

District 63 comprises most of the southern half of Racine County west of Highway 31.

After the unofficial results were tallied Tuesday night, indicating that Steen had lost, Steen's supporters bent their heads in prayer during their watch party in Burlington. In a speech delivered just before 11:00 p.m., Steen did not concede. He said and his wife would go home, sleep, then pray and consider what to do next in the morning.

In the 6-minute speech, he opened by thanking Trump for his endorsement, and thanked him several times thereafter.

"The voters of this district have made a decision tonight; they have told us that election integrity matters. What we're looking at is a race, a David and Goliath race," Steen said.

By Trump endorsing him, as the former president has endorsed hundreds of candidates nationwide since leaving office, Steen said "what I believe Donald Trump did ... was focus in on this election, and what it did was expose the real problems that we're seeing...

"With 260 votes, that's the different that we're dealing with out of 10,000 votes. The people have spoken. That is very, very important to all of us ... As Donald Trump said, the government needs to return to the people. And this race is going to determine the 2024 election cycle."

Vos: 'Gableman is an embarrassment to this state'

The tone of the campaigns between the two Republicans was vitriolic, with both running mudslinging campaigns and accusing the other of spreading lies.

Michael Gableman, the former state Supreme Court justice who Vos hired to investigate allegations of fraud in the 2020 election, turned on Vos and endorsed Steen in the final days of the campaign.

In a last-minute audio advertisement for Steen, Gableman claimed that "Vos never wanted a real investigation into the 2020 election in Wisconsin" as Gableman has continued claiming he uncovered fraud and a stolen election, despite no substantial evidence of either.

In response, after declaring victory Tuesday night and before being doused in celebratory champagne at the Staybridge Suites hotel in Mount Pleasant, Vos said "Mike Gableman is an embarrassment to this state."

That statement is a complete 180-degree turn from Vos, who, under pressure from Trump, hired Gableman in the first place to investigate alleged "irregularities" in the 2020 presidential election.

Multiple recounts and nonpartisan reviews have affirmed Joe Biden defeated Trump by more than 20,000 votes in 2020 in Wisconsin.

Vos said he plans to meet with the Assembly's Republican caucus in the upcoming week and discuss officially ending the investigation led by Gableman. The investigation has cost Wisconsin taxpayers more than $1 million so far, with multiple legal battles still ongoing and Gableman continuing to receive a salary of $5,500 per month.

Vos said Tuesday he plans to continue "looking forward" to the future of Wisconsin and stop "looking back" to the past of the 2020 election — as he has accused Steen, Gableman and Trump of doing.

For Vos, "looking forward" includes election reforms that Democrats say will make it harder to vote but Republicans say are necessary to ensure fraud-free elections.

Asked if he regretted hiring Gableman, Vos paused, then said, “I’m going to have to think about that.”

Under Vos' leadership, the Republican legislature passed multiple election reform bills, among them limiting drop boxes and requiring voter ID be shown for all absentee ballot requests. Those bills were vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has vowed to not sign any bill that could make it harder to vote.

Reporting from Scott Bauer of the Associated Press and Alex Rodriguez of The Journal Times is included in this report.