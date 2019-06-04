{{featured_button_text}}

RAYMOND — Save this for the history book: Residents of the new Village of Raymond on Tuesday elected their first Village Board.

Village Clerk Linda Terry said 76 people cast votes in an election that was pretty much a forgone conclusion, as all the candidates — all members of the former Town Board — ran unopposed.

Village President Gary Kastenson, the former town chairman, received 72 votes.

Of the four elected trustees, the top two finishers were Paul Ryan with 68 votes and Tim Geszvain with 67. Ryan and Geszvain will serve two-year terms.

Dave Lecus and Doug Schwartz tied with 66 votes. They will each serve one-year terms and their seats will be up for election in April 2020.

The village incorporated under special legislation the state approved for the Foxconn development that allowed towns contiguous to Mount Pleasant to hold incorporation referendums as an option to protect their boundaries and gain more say over potential development. Yorkville residents in 2018 voted to incorporate their municipality under the same provision.

The first meeting with the new Village Board is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on June 24 at the Village Hall, 2255 76th St. (Highway U).

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the City of Racine and the City of Burlington and is a not-bad photographer. In her spare time she tries to keep her plants and guinea pigs alive and happy.

Load comments