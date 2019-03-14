RACINE — A proposed ban on all vaping products for minors is scheduled to go before the City Council on Tuesday.
The Public Safety and Licensing Committee forwarded 12th District Alderman Henry Perez's proposal to the council with a recommendation to approve.
Should the City Council approve the ordinance, it will be one of a handful of communities in Wisconsin that have added prohibitions on vaping to municipal ordinances, including Union Grove, Kenosha and Baraboo.
When Perez first proposed the ordinance last month, the City of Kenosha was considering a similar bill which passed last week. In addition to banning the sale of vaping accessories to minors, Union Grove and Kenosha also prohibit vaping indoors and on municipal property. Baraboo's ordinance only bans vaping indoors and on city property.
Although at the Feb. 26 committee meeting representatives from the Kenosha, Racine, Walworth Tobacco Free Coalition recommended banning vaping indoors and on public property, Perez said he was not interested in banning where adults could vape because he didn't want to hurt Racine's vape bar, Vapemeisters, 420 Main St. Instead he wanted to prevent young people from accessing vaping materials.
"If adults want to go (to a vaping store), fine, but a young person shouldn’t go there," said Perez. "It's not safe. We need to protect our young people."
The proposal is set to go before the City Council at its next meeting, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., Room 205.
