UPDATED: Wisconsin DOJ responds to Racine County Sheriff's election fraud allegations

State Dem party allegation rebuked by RCSO

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin alleged that the Racine County Sheriff's Office and Village of Mount Pleasant broke election laws amid the investigation.

The party claimed that laws require "elections officials maintain custody over all materials associated with elections," but then Luell said during Thursday's press conference that "At the end of our interviews (with) Mount Pleasant (village officials), they provided me with copies of the applications for absentee ballots, and they provided me with the ballot envelopes.”

However, when The Journal Times asked Luell for a response to the allegations, Luell in an email clarified that: "They were copies of the ballot envelopes."

Democratic Party of Wisconsin interim Executive Director Devin Remiker issued the following statement:

“Today’s press conference was nothing more than a publicity stunt. The Racine County Sheriff’s Department has been wasting taxpayer money in an attempt to rehash discredited claims about the 2020 election results. There weren’t any charges filed or even any suggested. The press conference didn’t shed light on any election fraud, but did reveal the Racine County Sheriff’s department may have broken the law during their own farce of an investigation.

“Just last week, the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau released its election audit, and as recounts, court cases, and Trump’s own Department of Homeland Security have already proven, the LAB found the 2020 election was ‘safe and secure.’ But none of this matters to Republicans, who will go to any lengths to try to cast doubt on the 2020 election results — including apparently breaking the law. This is yet another attempt to attack our democracy and cast doubt on a free and fair election, in which Wisconsinites elected Joe Biden.”