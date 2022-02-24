UPDATE: Steep drop in new COVID-19 cases precipitated end of Racine's mask mandate

RACINE — Enforcement of the City of Racine's mask ordinance officially ended at noon today, Mayor Cory Mason announced Thursday morning, although it already was largely not being strongly enforced.

"It is appropriate that the City of Racine transition to a new phase of living with COVID-19," stated a proclamation Mason signed Thursday.

The City Council is to formally vote on ending the ordinance Tuesday. Following that announcement, Racine Unified School District indicated that it will likely be lifting its mask mandate next week.

The city's ordinance was put in place in September amid a surge in cases powered by the delta variant of the coronavirus. It was the city's second such mask ordinance, the first having been approved in July 2020 but repealed the following May.

Businesses, schools and other organizations are still legally allowed to require masks on their properties.

The mask mandates in Milwaukee and Madison/Dane County are to expire March 1.

Schools

Should the City Council officially repeal the city's mask requirement Tuesday evening, masks will could be optional in Racine Unified schools the following day.

"If the Common Council votes to end the mask ordinance next week, RUSD is prepared to announce plans to move forward with optional masking in school buildings," RUSD Spokesperson Stacy Tapp said in an email Thursday afternoon.

On Tuesday, Feb. 22, the Kenosha Unified School Board voted for a mask-optional policy to begin March 28, the start of the fourth quarter.

Dropping cases, dropping the mandate

The presence of COVID-19 has been steadily decreasing in the Racine area since the beginning of the year. Every day from Jan. 2-6, between 188 and 267 new cases were confirmed in the city each day. And from Jan. 1-31, there was only one day with fewer than 40 new cases confirmed. But since Feb. 1, no day has seen more than 35 new cases confirmed.

Rates Vaccines have been shown to be incredibly effective at preventing serious illness from COVID-19. According to Department of Health Services data from December, vaccinated people are: Three times less likely to test positive for COVID-19,

less likely to test positive for COVID-19, Almost 10 times less likely to be hospitalized with COVID, and

less likely to be hospitalized with COVID, and Fourteen times less likely to die from it. To find a place near you to get vaccinated or a booster, visit vaccines.gov or call 800-232-0233. Vaccination rate (completed initial vaccine series/boosted): City of Racine: 47.9% / Municipal booster data not available

Racine County: 57.7% / 29.7%

Wisconsin: 60.3% / 32.5%

U.S.A.: 65.1% / Less than 29%

A similar decrease has been seen on a statewide level. Wisconsin went from averaging more than 10,000 new confirmed cases every day throughout most of January to fewer than 1,000 per day this week. That marks the first time the daily average has been in the triple digits since early August.

“I have been in discussion with the Public Health Department for several weeks, monitoring the trend of the case rate of COVID-19 in our community. With the decline in cases, the Public Health Department is comfortable suspending enforcement on the City’s mask ordinance and recommend the ordinance be permitted to expire at next week’s meeting of the (City) Council,” Mason said in a statement. “This does not mean that the pandemic is over. We hope it is in serious decline, but that does not mean it does not still present a serious threat to health, especially if you are not vaccinated. Getting vaccinated and wearing a mask are still two highly recommended ways to mitigate your risk of getting sick from COVID."

Added Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the city's public health administrator: “Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Racine Public Health Department has been determined to follow science and data to implement protective public health measures. Over the last few months, the delta and omicron COVID variants dominated much of the country with case counts rapidly increasing to levels not previously experienced.

"For example, the City of Racine case rate in the early part of January was nearing 1,800 cases per 100,000 individuals and now is fewer than 100 cases per 100,000 individuals. In addition, hospitalizations associated with COVID-19 have followed a similar downward trend," Bowersox continued. "Coupled with the increasing availability and ease of at-home testing, as well as the withdrawal from mandatory universal contact tracing, are considerations to retiring the current facemask ordinance."

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.