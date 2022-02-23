UPDATE: Kenosha's city administrator says he went to Gableman deposition but was not asked any questions

While leaders of other Democratic-leaning cities have refused, officials of Kenosha city government were deposed by investigators for the partisan probe into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin

Wednesday afternoon Kenosha City Administrator John Morrissey confirmed in an email that he “appeared pursuant to a legislative subpoena issued by Speaker Robin Vos” at 9 a.m. on Feb. 16. Morrissey continued, saying that an “Assistant City Attorney and an attorney working for the special counsel spoke (and) after their discussion, no questions were asked of me.”

It was not revealed what they discussed.

“We continue to work on obtaining and providing documents as requested by the special counsels (sic) office,” Morrissey’s email concluded.

Michael Gableman, the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice leading the taxpayer-funded probe, has repeatedly complimented Kenosha for being more cooperative than the rest of state’s five most-populous cities: Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay and Racine.

Gableman has called for the mayors of Racine, Madison and Green Bay — among others — to be jailed for refusing to comply with his subpoenas, which were signed by Vos, R-Rochester.

The full list of those deposed by Gableman and his associates is unknown. Some of the subpoenas have been made public, but Vos said he has signed dozens the public does not know about — possibly more than 100.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway both said they would be willing to testify, but only in public, not behind closed doors as Gableman has demanded.

Mason and Rhodes-Conway have criticized Gableman and his supporters for conducting their work in secret and elevating claims that the 2020 election was “stolen,” for which there isn’t evidence, even though Gableman stated in November 2020, without offering proof, that “your elected leaders have allowed unelected bureaucrats at the Wisconsin Elections Commission to steal our vote.”

Vos and Gableman have repeatedly claimed that working in secret would prevent the spread of misinformation about the probe.

Documents published by the nonprofit watchdog American Oversight, received via open records request and after a court battle, show that a deposition of Kenosha officials had been scheduled to be held in November. But it’s unclear if that deposition occurred then or later.

Racine officials had been scheduled to be deposed on Valentine’s Day, but “the city’s (Racine’s) administration made the decision not to send anyone to be interviewed by the Gableman investigation,” Racine City Attorney Scott Letteney said in an email.

Kenosha, Racine, Green Bay, Madison and Milwaukee have been targeted by Gableman’s probe as those five cities received the lion’s share of private donations to Wisconsin municipalities prior to the 2020 election. Courts have repeatedly affirmed the legality of those donations from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, which was funded by Priscilla Chan and her husband, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

