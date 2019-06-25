RACINE — An unnamed city employee’s resignation agreement, the terms of which have been undisclosed, has been approved by the City Council and its Executive Committee.
On June 18, the Executive Committee met in closed session, citing a Wisconsin statute that permits a meeting to go into closed session to discuss “employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility.”
When the committee reconvened in open session, its members voted unanimously to forward the agreement to the City Council with a recommendation to approve. Later that same evening the council did so.
The Journal Times has submitted a records request for the resignation agreement.
