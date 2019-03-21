UNION GROVE — The two village president candidates, incumbent Mike Aimone and challenger Steve Wicklund, took to the stage Wednesday evening to make their case to voters 13 days before the election.
Both appeared in front of about 40 village residents for the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce-hosted village president candidate forum at Union Grove High School’s performance center. After opening statements, Aimone and Wicklund fielded questions from residents for over an hour.
Wicklund emphasized that he would want to facilitate an open government if elected.
“I want to instill a policy of communication and transparency,” Wicklund said. “I’m a firm believer that good communication builds a strong community.”
Aimone highlighted his 12 years as president and a further three years as a trustee, noting how he has been on the Village Board and all of its committees and commissions in the past 15 years. He depicted the village as at a sort of crossroads as more development is making its way to the area.
“We as a village currently are being presented opportunities and/or challenges, depending on how you look at it, at an unprecedented rate,” Aimone said.
Highway 11
When asked about future development, both said they see the Highway 11 corridor as the prime location for growth opportunities — not necessarily Downtown, which has more service-based businesses than a traditional downtown area might have.
“The days of a retail store on Main Street, we’ve got to rethink,” Aimone said.
Wicklund described the village as having a “lunch pail-style economy,” or more of a culture where many village residents work in other communities and do not go to Downtown Union Grove during typical weekday hours.
“We don’t have that daytime economy (Downtown) that will support a restaurant during the day, or if they do, it’s difficult for them,” Wicklund said. He advocated for trying to get a developer to build some sort of office building or business park on Highway 11 that would bring daytime workers to the village.
But that does not mean Highway 11 is a target for expansion such as widening from two to four lanes. Wicklund said he would want to be cautious with any sort of widening because many houses have minimal frontage along Highway 11 in the village, putting them at risk of being too close to the road if it was expanded.
When asked if he would consider widening Highway 11, Aimone bluntly said, "No."
“We’re struggling to keep our identity as a small community,” he said. “Putting in a four-lane highway through where the present roadway is for Highway 11 would not do any good for our community. We would lose a lot of homes, business and long-term stakeholders in our community that help us maintain our identity.”
Vacant properties
The vacant Burger King and Community State Bank properties, along with the adjacent Brothers Car Wash were also brought up. The village Community Development Authority, of which both Aimone and Wicklund are members, last month explored potentially purchasing those properties west of the intersection of Highway 11 and Main Street so the village could control them and more easily shop them to developers.
While the CDA ultimately decided against purchasing the properties with village funds, Wicklund and Aimone had different stances on it.
Wicklund said in regards to those properties, “I would like to see anything happen there that we don’t pay for. I think as a village, we can market that. … I don’t know what could go there. We need to talk about that. We need to get people involved in it.”
For that site, Wicklund said “in Fantasy Land” he would like a medical center or something more community-based there.
Aimone pointed out, though, that developers may not be willing to redevelop the properties because they have three separate owners.
“It’s difficult to get a developer interested when you have three different entities owning each of the properties, and that’s where the work began and the conversation began with ‘What do we do?’” Aimone said.
Housing developments
With luxury housing developments in the works, including The Granary Townhomes at the former Mill Site, the revived Canopy Hills project on 160 acres west of UGHS and a proposed single-family and apartment development on the 45-acre “Fonk Property” on 69th Drive south of Highway 11, some residents were concerned with the ratio of single-family to rental units.
The village currently has a ratio of 76 percent single-family homes to 24 percent rentals. If the Canopy Hills and Fonk Property developments go through as planned — The Granary Townhomes are already under construction — the ratio would move to 69 percent single-family and 31 percent rentals.
When one resident said he thought a rate of 31 percent rentals was too high, Aimone asked the audience how many of them had ever lived in a rental property.
“How did you feel about living in the rental property?” Aimone asked. “Did you feel you were any less of a citizen of a community, that your worth was any less than a homeowner? So the question goes back to the percentage? Well, then that would be what the market would dictate. The housing market has changed over the years.”
From the three developments in the works, there would be an additional 266 single-family lots and about 400 rental units added to the village. Wicklund said that is too great a number of rental units.
“I would like to drop that by half, at least,” Wicklund said. “… I think the Mill property apartments are going to serve a purpose, and I also feel that if we can get a reasonable amount of apartments into that development in Canopy Hills, they’ll be quality.”
He added that the current rental properties in the village are “a little run-down,” but was cautious about how the new luxury developments would be maintained in the future.
“They’re luxury apartments until they’re not,” Wicklund said.
Wicklund is Aimone’s first challenger since 2007. The election is April 2.
