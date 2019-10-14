UNION GROVE — A first look at the village’s 2020 budget reveals little in the way of surprises, although there is a small property tax increase and a minor spending increase.
Property tax rates are currently anticipated to increase by 0.34%, from $5.92 to $5.94 per $1,000 of assessed value, according to a draft budget presented at the village’s Sept. 26 Finance Committee meeting.
The village’s total assessments are also set to increase by 2.11%, from $306,545,600 to $313,000,000, according to the draft.
The village tax rate increase means residents will pay more for the village portion of their taxes. However, the entire tax bill is comprised of more than just village taxes. It includes tax rates for the county, state, school districts and technical college system.
The village’s total expenditures in the Sept. 26 draft budget are projected to move from $2.56 million in 2019 to $2.57 million in 2020, a 0.4% increase. But the current working budget saw that increase shrink to 0.2%, according to Village Administrator Michael Hawes.
A revised budget is set to be presented at the next Finance Committee meeting on Oct. 24, Hawes said in an email. From there, it will move to the full Village Board on Oct. 28. A public hearing is scheduled to follow on Nov. 11, with a full adoption set for the same night, Hawes said.
Adjusting for true spending
There are few other notable items on the Sept. 26 draft. Court expenses and court attorney costs are budgeted to increase by 87.5% and 22.2%, respectively, while village attorney costs are set for a 16.7% decrease. Animal control costs are also in line for a 53.8% bump.
Hawes said those fluctuations “are more of a reflection in actual costs in recent years than any intentional increase or decrease of service.”
Residents should look for larger plans to potentially be presented at the Oct. 24 Finance Committee meeting, Hawes said. Major projects are “the last piece we are working on,” Hawes said.
“We are working on a starter, five-year capital plan which we intend to evolve in a longer-term capital improvement plan to fix roads, utilities and drainage,” he said.
