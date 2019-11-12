Union Grove adopts 2020 budget with no property tax hike

UNION GROVE — Officials adopted the village’s 2020 budget Monday night, locking in the 2019 property tax rate while still increasing revenues.

The total budget is $2.6 million, a 1.6% increase over 2019.

Residents will pay a property tax rate of $5.92 per $1,000 of assessed value. The first draft budget had proposed a slight tax hike, but it was dialed back in subsequent drafts. Assessments are up 2.3% overall, but most properties did not see a changed in assessed value, according to Village Administrator Michael Hawes’ executive budget summary.

Water rates are set to increase 3%.

The budget dedicates $117,350 in capital improvements for 2020, including replacing village office computers and buying a new Water Utility truck, lawnmowers, snow blower and a 4x4 all-terrain vehicle.

A further $1.835 million is set aside for road projects next year. The most significant for 2020 is $1.034 million for water and sewer extension along with road and utility repairs near 69th Drive and Lincolnwood Road, with the funds to come from tax incremental financing district revenue. The second-most expensive project is the $275,000 planned widening of Milldrum Street between 16th and 17th avenues.