U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil calls for wall to continue being built during visit to southern border

“Every single border agent that I talked to, and I talked to dozens yesterday, are beyond frustrated with the situation that they’re dealing with,” Steil said Tuesday during the radio interview. He said that the Del Rio contingent of the Border Patrol has 1,500 officers — hundreds short of the desired employment level — to guard “hundreds of miles of border.”

Safety concerns

There has never been a terrorist attack perpetrated by someone who came into the U.S. illegally through the southern border. According to Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank, “From 1975 through the end of 2020, only nine people convicted of planning a terrorist attack entered the United States illegally — some of them on ships, airplanes, and walking across the border … Only three of the nine who entered illegally came across the border with Mexico as young children in 1984, 23 years before they were arrested for a comically planned terrorist attack on Fort Dix in 2007.”

Regardless, the border situation has been linked with a fear of attack and American vulnerability.