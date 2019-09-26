{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — After two years, there are no signs of progress on a 2017 City of Racine resolution that made discounted bus passes available for children who do not qualify for free transportation to school. 

The City Council passed a resolution on Aug. 2, 2017 that would allow Unified students who do not qualify for free busing — those who live within two miles of school — to purchase an annual RYDE bus pass for $300. 

City bus passes for the school year at the adult monthly rate normally cost $585.

Last October, The Journal Times reached out to city and school officials who confirmed there had been no progress on the initiative. John Hickenlively, who served on the now-defunct Transit and Parking Commission and is a member of the Racine Unified School Board, said it maybe "fell through the cracks." 

At the time, Stacy Tapp, Unified’s chief of communication and community engagement, and Shannon Powell, Communications Director with the Mayor's office, said the city and district were in "preliminary talks" to implement a transportation option for students.

A year later, the pass still has not come to fruition. 

On Tuesday at the city's Public Works and Services Committee, Mike Maierle, the city's transit and parking system manager, presented a motion to renew the contract between RYDE and RUSD to issue bus passes for children who qualify for free transit. 

When asked about the passes for children who do not qualify for free transit, Maierle said the project has been held up due to questions about whether parents can afford a $300 lump sum in the fall, if it should be divided into a monthly fee and the technical issues around creating and administering a new pass.

"We're working on that," he said.

Also in transit

Maierle gave an update on the RYDE system. The system still provides approximately one million rides per year but ridership continues to go down, this year by around 5%. 

Going into the 2020 budget discussion, Maierle said the city's IT department has informed him its current system for tracking buses along routes needs to be updated.

In his research, Maierle has found systems that track buses on smartphone apps or text customers without smart phone to inform them when a bus is approaching. He hopes that implementing these technologies could improve ridership because passengers wouldn't need to wait outside in the Wisconsin winter for a bus.

Speaking of weather, Alderman Trevor Jung asked about shelters for bus stops and whether Maierle has thought about private-public partnerships where businesses could sponsor a shelter. Maierle said his department plans to unveil something along those lines during the 2020 budget discussions.

