Turnout in Tuesday’s election was ‘probably normal to average,’ Racine County clerk says

Countywide, approximately 24.56% of registered Racine County voters cast a ballot in the election that ended Tuesday.

County Clerk Wendy Christensen, in a phone interview Wednesday, called that level of turnout “actually, probably normal to average.”

Christensen said that Election Day was similar: pretty normal, with no major issues, other than a voting machine breaking down in the Town of Norway. That problem was resolved quickly, as a machine was transferred for the day from the county to the town.

There was also a complaint raised at the Festival Hall polling place by an election observer who claimed they weren’t allowed to be close enough to voters, Christensen said. The City of Racine did not reply to a request for comment by press time Thursday.

The unofficial results of the elections were published by the county before 9 p.m. Tuesday, less than an hour after polls closed. “Everything went smoothly at the end of the night,” Christensen said.

That’s a sharp contrast from some other communities, such as in West Allis, where the clerk told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel a number of voters were surprised to find out they weren’t eligible to vote in the City of Milwaukee mayoral election, and in Wausau, where not enough ballots were printed before Tuesday, requiring city staff to print more in the afternoon.

Spring elections tend to have the lowest turnouts of any election in Wisconsin, excluding primaries, as there is rarely more than one statewide race on the ballot. On Tuesday, the most prominent elections on Racine County ballots were for a regional Court of Appeals judge, a number of contentious school board races in western Racine County and seven County Board districts ending the day with new supervisors elected.

In the past seven April elections in Racine County, turnout percentages have been as low as 18.62% in 2017, when there was an uncontested state Supreme Court race and the final election Tony Evers, now the state’s governor, won to be state superintendent; and as high as 59.75% in 2016, during a presidential primary where, in Racine County, Ted Cruz took more votes than Donald Trump among Republicans and Bernie Sanders won more votes than Hillary Clinton among Democrats.

It’s too early to get an exact turnout percentage for Tuesday’s election, as all voters who registered on Election Day have not been entered into the state database. But for comparison to previous years, here is the preliminary Racine County 2022 turnout estimate, obtained by dividing total votes cast by number of registered voters in the county, with the biggest race on the county’s ballots listed parenthetically:

2022:

24.56%

2021:

21.03% (election for state superintendent won by Jill Underly over Deborah Kerr)

2020:

48.59% (presidential primary)

2019:

34.12% (state Supreme Court race; Brian Hagedorn defeated Lisa Neubauer)

2018:

31.44% (state Supreme Court race; Rebecca Dallet defeated Michael Screnock)

2017:

18.62% (state superintendent, won by Tony Evers)

2016:

59.75% (presidential primary)

