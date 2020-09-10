Trump to visit central Wisconsin in eight days

Donald Trump is expected to be back in Wisconsin on Friday, Sept. 18, as the president seeks to win the crucial swing state yet again in 2020.
He currently trails challenger Joe Biden in Wisconsin in the Marquette Poll and other polls, but Trump also trailed in most polls in 2016 before narrowly winning the presidency over Hillary Clinton.
This newly announced visit, on the heels of Trump's visit to riot-stricken Kenosha on Sept. 1, will be to the small central-Wisconsin Town of Mosinee, with a population of just over 4,000.
The Trump campaign is calling the visit a "Great American Comeback Event," with tickets available at donaldjtrump.com/events. Trump is expected to speak at Central Wisconsin Aviation.
The campaign has been leveraging Trump repeatedly visiting Wisconsin as a way for the president to win the state while Biden has not been here much, excluding having visited Kenosha and met with Jacob Blake's family days after Trump's visit to Wisconsin.
The announcement of the Wisconsin visit comes just after Trump campaign events in Nevada were canceled after The Nevada Independent reported that the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority said that President Donald Trump's planned campaign rally for Saturday violated the state directive limiting gatherings to 50 people and that the event "may not proceed."
Owner of burned Kenosha camera shop accuses Trump of misleading public
Reporting from CNN contributed to this story.
