Trump to visit central Wisconsin in eight days

Donald Trump is expected to be back in Wisconsin on Friday, Sept. 18, as the president seeks to win the crucial swing state yet again in 2020.

He currently trails challenger Joe Biden in Wisconsin in the Marquette Poll and other polls, but Trump also trailed in most polls in 2016 before narrowly winning the presidency over Hillary Clinton.

This newly announced visit, on the heels of Trump's visit to riot-stricken Kenosha on Sept. 1, will be to the small central-Wisconsin Town of Mosinee, with a population of just over 4,000.

The Trump campaign is calling the visit a "Great American Comeback Event," with tickets available at donaldjtrump.com/events. Trump is expected to speak at Central Wisconsin Aviation.