Trump to visit central Wisconsin again Sept. 18

President Donald Trump is expected to be back in Wisconsin on Sept. 18, as he seeks to win the crucial swing state yet again in 2020.

He currently trails challenger and former vice president Joe Biden in Wisconsin in the Marquette University Law School Poll and other polls, but Trump also trailed in most polls in 2016 before narrowly winning the presidency over Hillary Clinton.

This newly announced visit, on the heels of Trump’s visit to Kenosha on Sept. 1, will be to Mosinee, a central Wisconsin town with a population of just more than 4,000.

The Trump campaign is calling the visit a “Great American Comeback Event,” with tickets available at donaldjtrump.com/events. Trump is expected to speak at Central Wisconsin Aviation.