WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Green Bay on the night of the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.
Trump's re-election campaign announced Tuesday that the rally will be held April 27 at Green Bay's Resch Center. Trump eked out a narrow victory in the state in 2016.
The president has bucked tradition and skipped the annual black-tie affair every year since taking office. He recently said he's skipping this year's dinner for the third year in a row because it's "so boring" and "so negative." He said he would hold "a very positive rally instead."
Presidents and first ladies have traditionally attended the dinner. It's a fundraiser for college scholarships and an occasion where politicians, journalists and celebrities mingle. Journalism prizes are also awarded.
