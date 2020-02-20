Trump blames Paul Ryan for news pundit referring to debate performances as 'cringeworthy'

President Donald Trump, after being criticized on his preferred cable news outlet — Fox News — called out former House Speaker Paul Ryan in a tweet Thursday afternoon.
Trump appears to have been watching Fox News Channel programming when a pundit negatively recalled Trump’s 2016 debate performances against Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.
During the Fox News program "Cavuto Live," anchored by Neil Cavuto, on Thursday afternoon, Real Clear Politics Associate Editor A.B. Stoddard said that “Donald Trump had disastrous debate performances. Many answers were so cringeworthy.”
Stoddard was referring to the performance of former New York City Mayor and current Democratic candidate Mike Bloomberg during Wednesday night’s debate on CNN. Media reviews of Bloomberg have been poor, but Stoddard said that shouldn’t kill Bloomberg’s campaign, comparing the billionaire’s efforts to become the next president to the current president’s successful campaign.
In a tweet published at 3:53 p.m. on Thursday, Trump wrote “Could somebody at @foxnews please explain to Trump hater A.B. Stoddard (zero talent!) and @TeamCavuto, that I won every one of my debates, from beginning to end. Check the polls taken immediately after the debates. The debates got me elected. Must be Fox Board Member Paul Ryan!”
Ryan, a Janesville native, has been a board member for the Fox Corp. since March. In 2018, he did not seek re-election to represent the Wisconsin 1st Congressional District, which includes all of Racine County. While serving as speaker, Ryan rarely criticized Trump, but his demeanor has become more critical since leaving office.
In a book written by Politico correspondent Tim Alberta — “American Carnage: On the Front Lines of the Republican Civil War and the Rise of President Trump” — Ryan is quoted as saying he wanted to “scold” Trump “all the time” because the real estate mogul who became commander-in-chief “didn't know anything about government.”
Since joining Fox’s board, Ryan has reportedly been critical of the president and wanted Fox News to give less positive coverage to the president. Vanity Fair reported in September that a Fox executive said that “Paul (Ryan) is embarrassed about Trump and now he has the power to do something about it.”
This statement has led to criticisms of Ryan, with many wondering why he had more “power” on the board at Fox than he did during his more than three years as House speaker, during which he was second in the line of succession to the presidency.
After news of Ryan’s quotes in “American Carnage” broke, Trump said that Ryan’s “record of achievement was atrocious (except during my first two years as President)” in a series of tweets.
