Trump blames Paul Ryan for news pundit referring to debate performances as 'cringeworthy'

Ryan, a Janesville native, has been a board member for the Fox Corp. since March. In 2018, he did not seek re-election to represent the Wisconsin 1st Congressional District, which includes all of Racine County. While serving as speaker, Ryan rarely criticized Trump, but his demeanor has become more critical since leaving office.

Since joining Fox’s board, Ryan has reportedly been critical of the president and wanted Fox News to give less positive coverage to the president. Vanity Fair reported in September that a Fox executive said that “Paul (Ryan) is embarrassed about Trump and now he has the power to do something about it.”