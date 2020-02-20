Trump blames Paul Ryan for Fox News pundit referring to president's debate performances as 'cringeworthy'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ryan, a Janesville native, has been a board member for the Fox Corporation since March 2019, after not seeking re-election to represent Wisconsin’s 1st District (which includes all of Racine County) in the November 2018 election. While serving as speaker, Ryan rarely criticized Trump, but his demeanor has become more critical since leaving office.

Since joining Fox’s board, Ryan has reportedly been critical of the president and wanted Fox News to give less positive coverage to the president. Vanity Fair reported in September that a Fox executive said that “Paul (Ryan) is embarrassed about Trump and now he has the power to do something about it.”