Trevor Jung: City of Racine's new transit manager is a familiar face

State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, issued a statement criticizing Evers' vetoes. "Look at what Governor Evers vetoed, instead of what he claimed he vetoed. He vetoed the authorization of drop boxes. He vetoed improving election assistance in nursing homes. He vetoed requiring election observers be placed where they can actually observe. He vetoed saving live recordings of election canvassing. These bills improve election transparency and access for everyone — not limit it."

Advocates for the rights of those with disabilities, however, said the Republican moves would have made it considerably more difficult for some to legally vote.

"When I ran for this office, I pledged to work to protect the right of every eligible person to vote. That’s what I’m going to do here today," Evers said during a news conference Tuesday. "They’re trying to make it harder for every eligible person to cast their ballot."