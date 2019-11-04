RACINE — As part of the city's goal to make the community more environmentally sustainable and energy efficient, a town hall-style meeting on solar energy is scheduled for this week.
The meeting, open to the public, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., Room 205. No reservations are required.
The event is organized in association with Southeast Wisconsin Solar Group Buy, a program co-sponsored by the energy committee of Greening Greater Racine and Great Lakes Community Conservation Corps, "to simplify the decision-making process and to reduce the cost of solar-electric installations for homeowners and small businesses in Racine and Kenosha Counties," according to its website.
According to city staff, the event is to feature a panel of local officials, solar industry practitioners and experts who will discuss "the emerging state of solar energy in Racine." The town hall is to include updates on the growth of residential solar, solar-friendly ordinances and permitting, brightfield developments and electric vehicle charging stations, shortfalls along with successes, and the impact of current political and economic factors on solar development
“It is my hope that our residents can take advantage of the solar group buy, which will lower their carbon footprint and save themselves some money long term,” Mason stated in a release. “I encourage residents to come to the town hall this Wednesday and learn about what their options to help create a more sustainable Racine.”
Mason's administration has been proactive when it comes to environmental issues, signing the Paris Climate Accord, participating in the Green Tier Legacy Communities Charter and passing a Zero Waste Resolution.
As part of the Foxconn Lake Michigan water diversion agreement, the Racine Water Department hired Cara Pratt as a sustainability and conservation coordinator who will have to develop a water conservation plan.
Pratt, who splits her time between the utility and City Hall projects, is part of an initiative to measure the city's energy consumption so it can be reduced going forward. One initiative Mason mentioned in his 2020 budget address was a partnership with We Energies' SolarNow program to create solar panel arrays within the city.
