Tony Evers reaches out to GOP lawmakers in hopes of reaching compromise on COVID-19 package

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers on Monday sent a pared-down version of a COVID-19 relief package to Republican lawmakers and beckoned them to reach a deal with him before the new year, an unlikely prospect given the divide between the two parties.
The Democratic governor and GOP leaders — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and incoming Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg — have been discussing potential COVID-19 legislation over the past several weeks, but so far have not reached an agreement. In addition, LeMahieu has said the Senate is not expected to convene before the end of the year.
Evers sent Vos and LeMahieu two bills, one of which includes a compromise bill that drops some items Republicans have said they would reject, such as suspending the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits; waiving in-person appearance requirements and preventing people from being evicted from their homes.
The legislation comes more than a month after Evers first unveiled his COVID relief plan, which sought to temporarily bar evictions and foreclosures while continuing to waive the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits and more — measures that aren’t part of the package presented Monday by the governor.
The bill does include Assembly GOP proposals like eliminating the backlog of unemployment claims and expanding call center hours and allowing the Republican-led budget committee authority to transfer up to $100 million for appropriations. Assembly Republicans had originally proposed a $100 million package, compared with a $541 million proposal from Evers last month. However, the “compromise bill” does not include some of the proposals forwarded by Republicans, such as requiring school districts to pay families if their schools have been mostly virtual.
“Wisconsinites are demanding and deserve the legislature to reconvene and pass legislation that addresses the continuing needs of our response to COVID-19,” Evers wrote in the letter. “I agree, and I hope at the very least this first compromise bill will be sent to my desk quickly and without delay, even if it means meeting during the next two weeks, and remain hopeful it will only be the first of several bills passed by the Legislature to support our state’s continued response to this pandemic.”
Evers also proposed a second bill for Republican consideration that would extend measures passed back in April to suspend the one-week waiting period and work search requirements for unemployment benefits and a waiver of student assessments. Both Vos and LeMahieu expressed a lack of support for both unemployment measures earlier this month.
Support Local Journalism
Vos and Assembly Republicans a few weeks ago floated their own collection of 50 ideas to address COVID-19, including provisions that would give the Joint Finance Committee oversight over the state’s plan for distributing COVID-19 vaccines, require school boards to pay parents whose children are taught virtually, compel executive branch employees to return to work in-person, bar local health officials from ordering business closures or imposing capacity restrictions and more. Evers has dismissed some of those measures as “poison pills.”
While many of the provisions Evers had included in his initial bill weren’t transferred to the compromise legislation, the governor Monday also shared with Republican leaders a second bill draft he wants them to continue discussing with members, which includes the more than $500 million in state funds he initially sought to cover continued COVID testing, contact tracing and grants for small businesses.
“While it is clear from our meetings that your caucuses are unwilling to include them in this initial package, the fact remains these items are necessary,” Evers said of the second bill.
The offices of Vos and LeMahieu did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.
May have to wait for 2021
While discussions have been taking place for more than a month on potential COVID-19 legislation, there has been little apparent momentum in the direction of actual legislation before the close of 2020. One potential impasse includes Republicans’ desire for oversight of future virus-related spending and the state’s ongoing vaccine deployment efforts.
“Whatever money is authorized, either through the federal government or state government, there definitely needs to be legislative oversight over how this new money is spent,” LeMahieu said earlier this month.
However, Evers has expressed concern that such oversight would be both cumbersome and time-consuming.
The Legislature has not convened to discuss COVID-19 legislation since April.
As social distancing progressed into an official order to stay in our homes, Madison has started to look more like an empty shell rather than …
Riley Vetterkind and Adam Rogan of Lee Newspapers as well as Briana Reilly of The Capital Times contributed to this report.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.