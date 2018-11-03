RACINE — Three people have applied to fill Ray DeHahn's seat on the City Council following his unexpected September death.
Bob Morrison, who was the first to announce his interest in the position, was first elected to represent the 7th District in 1999 and was voted council president in 2003. In 2005, he chose not to run for re-election so DeHahn became the 7th District alderman. DeHahn remained in that position for 13 years until he died on Sept. 6.
In an email informing The Journal Times of his intention to run, Morrison said he hoped to, "finish (DeHahn's) good work."
Another applicant is Eric Mohr, who ran for the seat in 2017 and initially appeared to have won but ultimately lost in the re-count to DeHahn, who ran as a write-in candidate.
Mohr, who's worked as a tool die maker, has served as president, financial secretary and trustee at United Auto Workers Local 557. Mohr said he wants to address issues such as the city's infrastructure, roads, parking, empty stores on Douglas Avenue and making sure the 7th District receives its fair share.
"Seems like everything goes (Downtown)," said Mohr. "I think we need stuff in all districts."
Maurice Horton, the third applicant for the seat, knew DeHahn personally. They lived across the street from each other.
"We talked about this before he passed away. He was doing such a good job over there, I would never run against him," said Horton. "With the new economic development with Foxconn, I think Racine is heading in the right direction and I want to be part of that process."
Horton is the former director of the Gang Task Force program that was run out of the COP houses for 16 years and has continued working with young people at Racine Unified School District.
If selected for the position, Horton said he would like to continue working with the COP program, youth programs and would like to see a grocery store come to the city's north side.
The Committee of the Whole will meet to interview the applicants on Nov. 13 and make a recommendation to the City Council. The City Council will then vote on which, if any, applicant to appoint to the 7th District seat.
That alderman will serve to the end of DeHahn's term, which ends in April.
