‘This is the moment. This is the time.’ City Council, Chief Howell unanimously support police reform in Racine

Young people essential to effort

The AAHRC is expected to be instrumental in facilitating these conversations as well. One of their main targets will be connecting with young people, a demographic that has made up the majority of demonstrators filling streets in Racine and worldwide following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25 but also a demographic that has not consistently show up at polling places or voice concerns at civic meetings.

Alderman Mary Land of the 11th District, who also chairs the AAHRC, said that it is important for Racine’s police force to “reflect our community,” particularly in the wake of a $115,000 study published in March 2019 that revealed multiple incidences of officers displaying racial or gender bias toward their fellow officers.

“We have to follow through and come through with thought-out direction on the way we should proceed,” Land said regarding this new initiative, adding that she hopes reform spreads throughout southeast Wisconsin and isn't restrained to the City of Racine.

Concerns on repeated tactics