‘This is the moment. This is the time.’ City Council, Chief Howell support discussions, transparent assessment of policies

Howell said that Thursday’s vote reminded him of 2012 when, during his first year as chief, he supported diverting funds away from the department’s overtime budget in order to help keep the city’s community centers staffed. He was happy to have the police department’s budget used again to support this reform process.

“I’ve been really moved by the people marching in our streets and in our country calling for change and wanting to see something done,” Mason said during an Affirmative Action and Human Rights Committee (AAHRC) meeting preceding the special session of the City Council Thursday evening.

Obama's influence

The roadmap laid out by Mason’s office is for the city’s planning work regarding police reform to take 90 days. That plan mirrors a call to action from Barack Obama. Through that call to action, the 44th U.S. president called on all U.S. mayors to have their cities “address police use of force policies.”

Common Council President John Tate II, the alderman representing District 3, said that police reform is a “necessity.”