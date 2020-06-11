‘This is the moment. This is the time.’ City Council, Chief Howell support discussions, transparent assessment of policies

RACINE — The City Council and Racine Police Chief Art Howell have all backed Mayor Cory Mason’s plan for a transparent assessment and conversations on local police-community relations and police policies.
Howell said he was supportive of diverting as much as $47,500 away from his department’s budget and repurposing it for the mayor’s plan to establish the nine-person Mayor’s Task Force on Police Reform and to coordinate community conversations about policing. The City Council unanimously voted in favor (with District 15 Alderman Melissa Lemke absent) of diverting those funds away from the police department and spending that money on coordination of planning efforts, which will be carried out by Racine-based Payne & Frazier Consultants, LLC.
Payne & Frazier is known in Racine for hosting the “Black Boys: An Endangered Species” conference in Racine, bringing attention to many of the struggles young black American men face.
“This is the moment. This is the time,” Alderman Maurice Horton of District 7 said. “I would like to see us stay focused and adhere to the recommendations and follow through.”
Howell said that Thursday’s vote reminded him of 2012 when, during his first year as chief, he supported diverting funds away from the department’s overtime budget in order to help keep the city’s community centers staffed. He was happy to have the police department’s budget used again to support this reform process.
“I’ve been really moved by the people marching in our streets and in our country calling for change and wanting to see something done,” Mason said during an Affirmative Action and Human Rights Committee (AAHRC) meeting preceding the special session of the City Council Thursday evening.
Obama's influence
The roadmap laid out by Mason’s office is for the city’s planning work regarding police reform to take 90 days. That plan mirrors a call to action from Barack Obama. Through that call to action, the 44th U.S. president called on all U.S. mayors to have their cities “address police use of force policies.”
Common Council President John Tate II, the alderman representing District 3, said that police reform is a “necessity.”
“It’s important when we do reform that our goal is transformation,” Tate said. “In the process of transformation, we can create (a police force) that meets the needs of the citizens, addresses the disparities that have been existing for a long time and ultimately serve the way that we desire for our police force to function as it relates to our community.”
Tate said he will be encouraging all aldermen to hold town halls, which adhere to social distancing guidelines, in order to get feedback from constituents that can inform how reform is carried out.
Young people essential to effort
The AAHRC is expected to be instrumental in facilitating these conversations as well. One of their main targets will be connecting with young people, a demographic that has made up the majority of demonstrators filling streets in Racine and worldwide following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25 but also a demographic that has not consistently show up at polling places or voice concerns at civic meetings.
Alderman Mary Land of the 11th District, who also chairs the AAHRC, said that it is important for Racine’s police force to “reflect our community,” particularly in the wake of a $115,000 study published in March 2019 that revealed multiple incidences of officers displaying racial or gender bias toward their fellow officers.
“We have to follow through and come through with thought-out direction on the way we should proceed,” Land said regarding this new initiative, adding that she hopes reform spreads throughout southeast Wisconsin and isn't restrained to the City of Racine.
Concerns on repeated tactics
While still supporting this new task force, Alderman Henry Perez, Carrie Glenn and Horton had questions about why another study was being conducted of Racine’s police force, which has been the subject of several studies conducted by outside agencies over the past five years.
Their questions were largely brushed aside by Tate and Mason Thursday evening as they were not germane to Thursday’s vote about establishing the new task force.
