RACINE — Fifth District alderman candidate Jen Levie is planning to hold a listening session on Thursday.

The session is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave. 

Levie is running against 5th District incumbent Alderman Steve Smetana in the April 2 municipal election. 

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the Burlington area and the Village of Caledonia. Before moving to Racine, she lived in Nebraska, Beijing, Chicago and grew up in Kansas City.

