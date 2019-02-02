RACINE — Racine’s assistant city clerk is officially stepping up into the role of city clerk.
At the Jan. 15 City Council meeting, Mayor Cory Mason nominated Tara McMenamin to the city clerk position.
Alderman Carrie Glenn of the 10th District made a motion to send the nomination to the Committee of the Whole for further discussion, which did not pass. Glenn said she wanted more information on McMenamin’s employment history with the city and about outside recruitment efforts for the position.
The nomination passed by a voted of 12-1, with Glenn in opposition; Aldermen Sandy Weidner and James Morgenroth were absent.
McMenamin has been assistant city clerk for almost four years and has been supervising the office since her predecessor, Janice Johnson-Martin, retired in June. She said she’s planning on using her position to help the public access voting, licenses and the city’s legislative process.
“The City Clerk’s Office has a lot of things we can do for the public,” said McManamin.
McMenamin spearheaded the city’s efforts to expand access to voter registration and early voting in the fall election. Last month, the City Council approved a list of potential early voting sites for the spring election.
She said the city “still needs to iron out the details” for the election but she doesn’t think the city will use all the locations listed this spring.
“I think we want to start out by getting our toes wet,” she said. “We don’t plan to use all those locations.”
McMenamin said her office has already started examining the city’s licensing processes to find ways to make the task more “user-friendly.” She’s also looking at which licenses might be issued online in the future.
Another ongoing project is figuring out how to help the public better understand the city’s legislative process.
“I want to make it more clear and transparent and make it easier for the public to follow (an initiative) as it moves through the process and goes to the council,” said McMenamin.
