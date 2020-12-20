Sturtevant approves insurance, services contracts

In September, Sturtevant trustees approved entering into a four-year services agreement with Municode for website design, development, implementation, hosting, maintenance and customer support services.

Shop with a Cop

In a brief report to the board, Sturtevant Police Chief Sean M. Marschke reported that Sturtevant Police Department K-9 Officer Tonia Lamster and K-9 Rhea participated in the annual holiday Shop with a Cop program on Dec. 12 at the Walmart Supercenter, 3049 S. Oakes Rd., Sturtevant.

Also participating in the 2020 Shop with a Cop program were the Racine Police Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department and Caledonia Police Department

AARP Tax-Aide update

In other news Tuesday, Sturtevant trustees were informed that AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will not be providing free tax service to village residents at Sturtevant Village Hall in 2021 due to health concerns around the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Tax-Aide serves low- and moderate-income taxpayers, with special attention to those ages 60 and older.