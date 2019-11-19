Steil to hold telephone town hall call-in session Wednesday afternoon
Steil to hold telephone town hall call-in session Wednesday afternoon

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., is scheduled to hold a telephone town hall meeting for constituents at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. 

Constituents are advised that while the congressman aims to start the telephone town hall on time, the House of Representatives’ voting schedule is fluid and can often change with little notice. This may result in a late start time for the telephone town hall.

Constituents interested in joining the town hall can do so by calling the following number at 2:45 p.m: 877-229-8493, use PIN No. 118308

Steil has held nine in-person town halls, at least one in each county in the 1st Congressional District, and has held eight telephone town halls.

