Steil tapped to be one of 4 leaders of Republicans’ Congressional transition teams

Racine and Kenosha counties’ representative in Congress, Bryan Steil of Janesville, was tapped Thursday by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to be one of four Republicans to lead their party’s transition into the 118th Congress, which starts Jan. 3.
Although counting is not complete in all elections across the U.S., Republicans are likely to retake majority control of the House of Representatives. California Democrat Nancy Pelosi has been speaker of the House since 2019, after Ryan held the role from 2015-19.
Steil was elected to a third term as representative of Wisconsin's First Congressional District by a margin of 26,774 votes over Democrat Ann Roe Tuesday.
He will be in charge of a team called “Restoring the People’s House.” That team aims to open up more access to the Capitol building itself after it was restricted following the Jan. 6, 2021, riot as well as amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Politico.com predicted Thursday that this appointment could be a sign Steil is in line to be the next House Administration chair.
“McCarthy tapping Steil,” according to Politico, “is likely his (McCarthy’s) biggest sign to date of who he intends to pick to lead the House Administration Committee, which oversees everything from the Capitol Police and elections to the Capitol complex issues all the way down to mouse infestations, next year.”
After McCarthy announced the “Restoring the People’s House” plan, Pelosi’s spokesman criticized her Republican counterpart, calling it a “desperate attempt to distract” from Republicans’ underperformance in the midterms.
"Now, after bungling the election,” Pelosi’s spokesman, Drew Hammill, said in a letter, “the minority leader would rather intimidate the professionals who run the House than get to work on the issues that voters just told us are on their minds.”
McCarthy, who is likely to become speaker of the house in January, has picked three others to lead Republicans’ transition teams. Republican Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana is to lead a broad-in-focus “Commitment to America Implementation” team and an “Oversight and Accountability” team is to be led by James Comer of Kentucky and Jim Jordan of Ohio.
A spokesperson for Steil, Grace White, did not address a question about if Steil is lined up to be House Administration chair in an email. She said "Speaker Pelosi closed the U.S. Capitol to the general public over 974 days ago and counting Rep. Steil believes the work of Congress must be open to the people they are there to serve. In this role, Rep. Steil looks forward to making Congress far more accessible, transparent and accountable to the American people."
Steil in a statement said “It’s past time that we re-open the people’s House. I’m committed to ensuring the House of Representatives is open and accessible to the people we are here to serve.”
McCarthy said in a statement “The House Republican majority is getting right to work. These Transition Teams will ensure we hit the ground running on issues that Democrats have ignored or made worse for the American people under one-party rule, all while shutting out our fellow citizens from the People’s House … Finally, unlike the Democrat majority over the past two years, our Republican majority will restore the people’s voice inside the People’s House.”
