BURLINGTON — U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., is scheduled to host an agriculture and trade field hearing with agriculture industry experts and federal officials on Thursday afternoon at the City of Burlington Police Department courtroom, 224 E. Jefferson St.
A release from Steil's office states that the event is an opportunity for community members to hear from federal officials and industry insiders, and to share their thoughts and feedback on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
“I want to hear directly from experts in Wisconsin’s agriculture industry. This field hearing provides southeast Wisconsin the opportunity to share their opinion with me," Steil stated in a release. "Good and fair trade deals are vital to Wisconsin. We must ensure USMCA works for our state and expands trade opportunities for Wisconsin grown products.”
Attendees will have the opportunity to submit written comments and hear from Steil, officials from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Small Business Administration, and experts in the industry. The event is open to the public. Space is limited to the first 60 attendees.
Those interested in attending can call Steil's Janesville office with questions at 608-752-4050.
